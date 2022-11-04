ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Warm weekend, Watching the tropics next week

By Amanda Holly
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The lower humidity will make for a pleasant evening and mostly dry evening. A quick passing shower is possible but most areas will not see any rain. Temperatures will feel a little nicer this evening dropping into the 70s but the humidity will build over night.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Saturday morning and skies will be mostly clear. It’ll warm up fast with the warm, mostly dry pattern continuing into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will warm into the upper 80s.

There is a 20% rain chance each afternoon but it will most certainly not be a washout. The Bucs game Sunday afternoon will be warm with temperatures in the 80s throughout the evening.

Deeper tropical moisture will move in during the middle of next week. The moisture is currently building near and over the Caribbean but it is just an area of unsettled weather right now. Over the weekend, the moisture will move toward the Bahamas and could start to take shape into a tropical or subtropical system sitting off the east coast of Florida on Tuesday.

This would lead to a breezy election day with more than a few passing showers. The area of low pressure will meander over the state for the rest of the week keeping the chance for tropical downpours and breezy winds in the forecast. It could be organized enough to get a name but the impacts will be the same.

Temperatures will be ‘cooler’ because of the extra cloud cover and rain around but it will stilll be quite muggy.

The area of low pressure will lift away from the Tampa Bay area next Friday with a stronger cold front approaching next weekend.

