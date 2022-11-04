OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a final stop in Ohio County on Monday afternoon ahead of the midterms urging voters to vote no on Amendment 2. "That’s serious stuff when you start changing the constitution and we don’t need to do that at this time,” he said. “Basically, what you're going to do is have a giant power grab by Charleston that is going to take away local control and give that power to Charleston. Then your county is going to have to line up every February and beg for money."

