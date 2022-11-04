Read full article on original website
WV Navigator plans to come to Parkersburg to hold free sign-up event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives will be at Blennerhassett Hotel from 11-7 p.m. to help residents sign up for healthcare. All healthcare prices will be based on your annual income. If you come to the event and decide to sign up from now until December 15 you will have healthcare...
Downtown PKB receives grant to help signage costs in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you are a small business owner in Downtown Parkersburg and you are looking for a new sign for your business. Downtown PKB has received funding to help you. The company will provide a 50% match up to $500 per sign. You are only limited to...
Mineral Wells Elementary hosts veterans parade ahead of Veterans day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 500 students gathered in the Mineral Wells Elementary school parking lot to hold a parade for veterans. Many veterans drove through the lot to be honored for the freedom they have given Americans. Nancy Carpenter’s father was a WWII veteran and lead the parade through...
Unofficial results in: Bob Fehrenbacher wins seat in WVA House of Delegates- 11th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many of the candidates on the West Virginia Ballot were at the Wood County Court house Tuesday night waiting for the results to come in. One of those candidates was republican Bob Fehrenbacher. Fehrenbacher was announced as the unofficial winner for the West Virginia House of...
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 112th home in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 112th time Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home to the MOV. Today Megan Gorham was the recipient of the 112th home. Megan and her daughters Kaylynn and Kendra are more than excited to finally be able to own a home and have space. “There...
Unofficial results are in: James Colombo re-elected to Wood County Commission
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many candidates were at the Wood County Courthouse Tuesday night, waiting for the results of the 2022 Midterm Election. Incumbent James Colombo was one of those awaiting the results. Colombo was running for re-election for the Wood County Commission. Republican Colombo was running against democrat Simon...
Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The party was a way for neighbors to have fun with one another. It also allowed residents to talk with city council members and different organizations about problems in their community. District 4 Councilor, Wendy Tuck talked about how this is helping the community work together.
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report following the fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The plane crash took the lives of Eric Seevers of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford of Orient, Ohio. According to the report, the...
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood has announced he will resign from his position as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wood stated it was not an easy decision to make, but he made the decision based on his health and family as a top priority.
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson
Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay
Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
Obituary: Hoye, Gary William
Gary William Hoye passed away on November 5, 2022, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Oakland, California. He was a 1969 graduate of Santana High School in Santee, CA., and joined the US Navy that same year. After the Navy, he worked several years as a mechanic in San Diego, as a splicer for Nashua photo in Parkersburg, and as a cook at Mojave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He joined the US Navy Reserves in Parkersburg, WV. As a reservist, he was able to travel to Iceland, Sicily, and Bahrain.
Obituary: Via, Virginia R.
Virginia R. Via of Maple Shade Drive, Devola, and Glenwood Retirement Community, Marietta, died at 1:13 PM on November 4, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Jinny was born December 22, 1924, in New Jersey to George F. and Helen Drum. She attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. After graduation, she moved to Marietta, where she and a sorority sister (both skilled seamstresses) opened a dress shop.
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An investigation is underway after a man is following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins says the incident happened on Federal Ridge Road. He says he is not releasing many details because his office has requested that the West Virginia State...
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
