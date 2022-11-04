ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11

POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood has announced he will resign from his position as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wood stated it was not an easy decision to make, but he made the decision based on his health and family as a top priority.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hoye, Gary William

Gary William Hoye passed away on November 5, 2022, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Oakland, California. He was a 1969 graduate of Santana High School in Santee, CA., and joined the US Navy that same year. After the Navy, he worked several years as a mechanic in San Diego, as a splicer for Nashua photo in Parkersburg, and as a cook at Mojave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He joined the US Navy Reserves in Parkersburg, WV. As a reservist, he was able to travel to Iceland, Sicily, and Bahrain.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Via, Virginia R.

Virginia R. Via of Maple Shade Drive, Devola, and Glenwood Retirement Community, Marietta, died at 1:13 PM on November 4, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Jinny was born December 22, 1924, in New Jersey to George F. and Helen Drum. She attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. After graduation, she moved to Marietta, where she and a sorority sister (both skilled seamstresses) opened a dress shop.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy