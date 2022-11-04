Candice LeRae stepped away from her career in WWE to start a family with Johnny Gargano in 2021, and she recently weighed in on the decision as well as her return. The WWE star spoke with the Ringside Podcast for a new interview and talked about why she decided 2021 was the right time for her to step back, how she felt about a return and how she is feeling now that she’s back on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

