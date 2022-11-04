ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees

By Nicole Rogers
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h87xG_0izCcTdb00

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.

“It’s been really frustrating,” said 14-year Ashton Oaks resident Suzy Cardner.

Cancer diagnosis impacts longtime host of Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball

The increase is something Cardner worries will devastate her senior neighbors on fixed incomes who can’t afford to move anywhere else.

“There’s a lot of people having hard time now,” she said. “We should feel safe at our own house no matter what.”

For seniors on a fixed income like Silvana Momani, she said she will either have to cut down on food or medicine, both things she cannot live without.

“I can’t sell my house because I can’t afford the HOA, because I can’t move into another apartment I can’t afford at all,” she said.

HOA President Ron Huffman claims the increase in costs is primarily due to a shortage in their roofing replacement fund that has been underfunded for 15 years.

“The money has to come from the people who are seeing the benefit,” he said.

His advice for his neighbors who can’t afford the $120 monthly increase?

Adjust your lifestyle.

Publix earnings drop 54% in most recent quarter, compared to 2021

“We’re a not for profit association and I think a lot of people don’t understand there’s no pot of money. There’s no magic,” he said.

Residents don’t disagree that the roof replacement fund is underfunded, but hope for more flexibility in replenishing it.

“Go up increments in the next few years and not $120 all at one time,” Cardner said.

At the end of the day, she said there’s a lot of life left in the roofs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 66

Mouth of the South
3d ago

Demand an audit of the funds for the past 15 years and you’ll find where the underfunding problem is coming from. Something smells fishy here. This is happening to good people everywhere and the gig is up. The corruption is being exposed at every level.

Reply
13
Rusty Gwaltney
3d ago

HOA president says "adjust your lifestyle" such a cavalier thing to say to people living on a fixed income. What are they supposed to do eat every other day ??? 😡

Reply
14
Art Tist
4d ago

Bidenomics… Fuel increases created price increases, add some printed money and you have inflation. Corn Pop could surely be helpful now😂

Reply(25)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Meadow Pointe Residents Ask For Help With ‘Drag Strip’

Kyle Molder tried a few years back in 2019 to draw attention to the unsafe crosswalks along County Line Rd. in Meadow Pointe Areas I and II, with minimal success. But, as time went on, the danger only seemed to grow. In 2020, there was a car crash that killed the driver and led to the speed limit being reduced from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 35 mph, but it didn’t stop the speeding. The sounds of revving engines can be heard in the early hours of the morning, say residents who gathered at an Oct. 18 meeting at the Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SPD working to find missing endangered adult

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are out searching for a missing, endangered adult. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, walking southbound from the 400 block of Bailey Road, Sarasota. Mr. Turner is 6′1″, medium build, and approximately 200 lbs. He...
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United States

The appearance of happiness can certainly be subjective. But generally speaking, a person appears happy when they give off a genuine smile and have a relaxed body posture. Apparently, people in some states give off this aura of happiness more than others because the website HouseFresh recently set out to use artificial intelligence to determine which states and cities were among the happiest in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

113K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy