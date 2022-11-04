ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

West Memphis announces ‘Save Our Sisters’ operation amid gun, domestic violence crimes

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — They were mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives.

The City of West Memphis is reeling after three women were murdered just weeks apart.

Police said two of the three shootings were linked to domestic violence.

West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell announced a new operation on Friday called “Save our Sisters.”

The department will be working with state police, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies to cut down on those kinds of crimes.

“I feel like I have to tell her story, maybe because I can help someone,” Christle Hampton, who lost her daughter due to gun violence on Oct. 8. “Maybe one person, two people, if it just touches just one it will help me.”

Police said 19-year-old Ja’Keya Hampton was shot and killed in a car outside her home on Scottwood St. Police arrested her ex-boyfriend Elijah Singleton for her murder.

“She had a boyfriend and I guess he just couldn’t take she was trying to separate herself from the situation, and he took her life,” Hampton said.

Later that month, two more women in West Memphis were killed due to gun violence.

In response, the police department announced its new initiative to reduce gun-related crimes.

“We are going to get heavy-handed with you. We’re going to fight. So, if you don’t want us to get heavy-handed with you, you better leave West Memphis,” Chief Campbell said.

Campbell said the department is working with several state and local agencies to target anyone carrying illegal guns and committing violent crimes.

He also said they will be working closely with local domestic abuse advocates.

“We must invest more resources and community-based intervention and prevention programs. Research has shown this is an effective way for local community organizations to assist law enforcement,” Campbell said.

Hampton hopes her daughter’s story will inspire others to speak up if they or someone they know is in a bad situation.

“That’s what I really want her name, justice for Ja’keya, to stand for,” she said. “We have to come together.”

There are several resources available in the Mid-South for people who are experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

FOX13 has made a resource guide for those who are experiencing or know someone affected by domestic violence.

