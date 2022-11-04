Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Richard Wayne Shafer – Service – 11/09/22 at 12 p.m.
Richard Wayne Shafer died October 29th at the age of 66. The funeral service will be Wednesday at noon at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation for Richard Shafer is Wednesday from 10:30 until noon at the Follis and...
mymoinfo.com
Diana Sue Burch – Service – 11/12/22 at 10 a.m.
Diana Sue Burch died at the age of 71. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 10 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Kaskaskia, Illinois. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Diana Burch is Friday evening from 4 until 8 and Saturday morning from 8 until...
mymoinfo.com
Austin Gage Dutton — Private Services
Austin Gage Dutton of Imperial passed away on October 31st, he was 22 years old. The visitation for Austin Dutton will be Wednesday (11/9) evening from 4 until 7 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Funeral services will be private.
mymoinfo.com
Pearl Stites – Service 11/9/22 1 p.m.
Easter. happy child girl with bunny ears decorates the home for Easter colored eggs and flowers. Pearl Stites, nee Earney of Steelville died last Friday at the age of 96. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville with the funeral service Wednesday at 1 o’clock at Britton-Bennett.
mymoinfo.com
Rhonda Faye Roth — Memorial Service 11/14/22 7 P.M.
Rhonda Faye Roth of Festus passed away Sunday (11/5), she was 61 years old. A memorial gathering for Rhonda Roth will be Monday (11/14) evening from 4 until the time of her memorial service at 7 at Radiant Life Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin John Oberkirsch Jr. — Service 11/10/22 6 P.M.
Kevin John Oberkirsch, Jr., of Festus, passed away Saturday (11/5), he was 29 years old. The visitation for Kevin Oberkirsch will be Thursday (11/10) evening from 4 until the time of the funeral service at 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Angelia Shepard – Funeral Mass 11/11/22 At 10 A.M.
Angelia Shepard, formerly of Old Mines, died Sunday at the age of 95. A funeral mass will be held Friday morning at 10 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Visitation for Angelia Shepard is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and Friday morning from 8:30 until 9:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Jim Kernan – Service 11/10/22 11 a.m.
Jim Kernan of Bonne Terre died last Wednesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Marvin Chapel Church Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Wednesday starting at...
mymoinfo.com
Sarah Jane Little — Private Services
Sarah Jane Little of Festus passed away Thursday, November 3rd, she was 51 years old. There will be private family services for Sarah Little under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Bonnie Muriel Skaggs – Service 11/8/22 10 a.m.
Bonnie Muriel Skaggs of Desloge died last Thursday at the age of 74. A funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills on Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 5-8 at...
mymoinfo.com
William “Willie” Calvin Rogers – Celebration Of Life
William “Willie” Calvin Rogers of Farmington died last Thursday at the age of 66. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown United Methodist Hosting Coat Giveaway
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown United Methodist Church is holding a coat boutique Saturday from 9 to noon where they will give away coats, hats, gloves and scarves. Sherry Voss is heading it up…. Voss tells us how it works…. Once again the coat boutique runs 9 to noon Saturday at Fredericktown...
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Update With City Administrator Mark McFarland
Here’s our interview with Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland. He talks about paving, a new water treatment facility and holiday spirit.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Winterfest is a few weeks away
(Festus) Festus Winterfest along Festus Main Street takes place in less than a month. A part of Festus Main Street will be shut down at Festus Methodist Church and Festus Public Library which is where all the activities will take place. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation with the City of Festus, says things begin that morning with Breakfast with Santa at the church.
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely expecting future residential development
(Pevely) The recent announcement of the James Hardie manufacturing plant coming to Crystal City, has many of the neighboring cities expecting a bump in growth and development in the coming years. One of those municipalities is Pevely. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says all of Jefferson County should expect things to move forward in the future.
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre. No one has reported feeling the quake. To report feeling it...
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
Comments / 0