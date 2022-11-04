ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

Police: A gel point pen can foil check washers

MONROE, CT — A 61-year-old Camelot Drive woman reported the theft of two checks she sent out in her mailbox, according to a complaint lodged Friday. The amounts of the checks were altered and cashed by thieves for a financial loss of over $17,000, according to police. Police detectives...
MONROE, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man shot at Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
AdWeek

WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hyde Park

A person standing on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak train. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1;15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 just south of Rhinecliff in Hyde Park, said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak. There have been...
HYDE PARK, NY
WTNH

Bronx man killed in fatal crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police. Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Weapons stash found at scene of multi-day standoff in Milford, police say

MILFORD — A stash of weapons and ammunition was found at the scene of a two-and-a-half-day standoff between a local man and police that ended Friday, according to authorities. The man, identified by police as Charles Aungst, 49, was charged with interfering with an officer and unlawful discharge of...
MILFORD, CT

