themonroesun.com
Police: A gel point pen can foil check washers
MONROE, CT — A 61-year-old Camelot Drive woman reported the theft of two checks she sent out in her mailbox, according to a complaint lodged Friday. The amounts of the checks were altered and cashed by thieves for a financial loss of over $17,000, according to police. Police detectives...
New Britain Herald
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
fox61.com
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
Pedestrian killed in Waterbury Hit and Run
Waterbury Police said the incident happened at 8:44 on East Main Street. The victim is a 78-year old male. Police are seeking a dark-colored SUV, possibly a RAV4, which sustained front-end damage.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Man shot at Church Corners Inn
EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
Shooting suspect arrested after manhunt in Russell, Blandford
A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford that caused a manhunt in the Russell, Blandford area.
AdWeek
WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
32-Year-Old Shot To Death In Hartford Motel Room, Police Say
Police are searching for the killer of a 32-year-old who was found shot to death in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford around 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Travel Inn Motel located at 100 Weston St. When officers responded to the motel for a reported unresponsive male,...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hyde Park
A person standing on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak train. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1;15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 just south of Rhinecliff in Hyde Park, said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak. There have been...
Bronx man killed in fatal crash in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police. Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, […]
milfordmirror.com
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
milfordmirror.com
Weapons stash found at scene of multi-day standoff in Milford, police say
MILFORD — A stash of weapons and ammunition was found at the scene of a two-and-a-half-day standoff between a local man and police that ended Friday, according to authorities. The man, identified by police as Charles Aungst, 49, was charged with interfering with an officer and unlawful discharge of...
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
