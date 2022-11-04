ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, IA

Fatal accident in Calhoun County

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Rockwell City) A head on collision near Rockwell City resulted in the death of a 22-year-old on Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died in the crash while 85-year-old Larry Harsin and 81-year-old Sandra Harsin, each of Estherville, were each transported to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge.

At 8:40 a.m., Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus and crossed the centerline, colliding head on with a Ford F-350 pickup pulling a goose neck trailer. The trailer went up and over Ludwig’s vehicle.

Atlantic, IA
