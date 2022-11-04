ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
Palm Beach County Election Day runs smoothly

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In Palm Beach County it was a smooth Election Day. Officials say there were no major glitches and no long lines at the polls. In West Boca Raton residents say they only waiting around 20 minutes to cast their vote. At the tabulation...
FDLE: South Florida police sergeant arrested for striking and dragging man

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida police sergeant was arrested after agents say he struck and dragged a man along concrete steps. FDLE agents said they've arrested 35-year-old Sergio Miguel Perez, of Miami Gardens on Tuesday for one first-degree misdemeanor count of battery. Perez was a sergeant with Opa-Locka Police Department, a city located between Hollywood and Miami, (OLPD) when he was arrested.
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
