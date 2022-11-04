Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: South Florida Water Management District preparing for impact
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the South Florida Water Management District is bracing for impact. Even though Nicole is not expected to bring as much force as Hurricane Ian — the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) isn’t taking any chances...its preparing for the worst.
cbs12.com
PBC: Animal shelter at critical capacity, desperately seeking help from community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Th Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is seeking help from the community since they have hundreds of animals and are understaffed. The shelter took in 28 dogs on Saturday from places where they were being neglected and now have 350 animals in the shelter.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
cbs12.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
cbs12.com
Pre-storm instructions for debris and yard trash for Palm Beach residents
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Town of Palm Beach is currently in the cone of uncertainty of Subtropical Storm Nicole. City officials ask all residents to suspend trimming and placing yard debris outside until after the storm is no longer a threat or until the storm has passed.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach residents concerned over beach erosion ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole comes with uncertainty from people living on the coast, especially for those who have never been through a tropical storm or hurricane before. As of Tuesday morning, conditions at the Juno Beach Pier were picking up. CBS12 meteorologists said winds were...
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach holds sand bag distribution in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of now Tropical Storm Nicole, residents in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast should start preparing for what’s expected to become a Category 1 hurricane. That’s why the City of Riviera Beach has opened a sandbag distribution site at Marina Village for those residents preparing early.
cbs12.com
Hurricane Warnings issued, evacuations ordered, Nicole to become hurricane on Wednesday
Tropical Storm Nicole has intensified and was very close to hurricane strength while headed for the northwest part of The Bahamas on Tuesday evening. The storm is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's also trending south and getting closer, and area counties...
cbs12.com
PBC officials say polls will remain open in light of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County officials held a news conference providing updates for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it gets closer to South Florida. On Monday morning, a hurricane watch went into effect for Palm Beach County. Local officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 5:45 p.m.
cbs12.com
Sandi tree preparations begin for Holiday In Paradise display
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In just hours, the City of West Palm Beach is going to begin brining the holidays back to downtown! We're talking about Sandi tree and all the family fun that comes with it!. Starting Monday, the Great Lawn will be transformed for the...
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
cbs12.com
Boca Raton family sues Palm Beach County school district after Tik-Tok challenge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton family is suing the Palm Beach County School District after a Tik-Tok challenge was performed at school injured a student. 13-year-old Josiah Garmon says at least two classmates asked him how high he could jump and when Garmon showed them, they kicked his feet out from under him.
cbs12.com
Police: 3 West Palm Beach girls missing from home in planned runaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls ran away together from their West Palm Beach homes on Monday. Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department are trying to find them. Star Ulloa, 13, Savannah Dodd, 14, and Harlett Urbina, 12 were all last seen on Nov. 7.
cbs12.com
FBI: Charity operator diverts millions of charitable funds, evading federal income tax
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A 71-year-old man was arrested after investigators say he diverted millions of dollars of charitable funds and evaded federal income tax. Investigators said Douglas Sailors, 71, formerly of Parkland, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as well as subscribing to a false tax return.
cbs12.com
Locked up for death threats, battery on girlfriend, plus gun violations and police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "An argument about $400" led to "a written threat investigation" and Marquis Carlisle's latest lockup. It was his third arrest in less than four months in Palm Beach County. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded on Oct. 23 to a...
cbs12.com
Police: Convicted felon falls asleep in middle of the road with loaded gun
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a convicted felon asleep at the wheel with a gun in his car in Port St. Lucie. Ricardo Taylor, a 34-year-old convicted felon, was arrested and taken to jail. On Nov. 7 around 5 a.m., officers with the Port St. Lucie...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County Election Day runs smoothly
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In Palm Beach County it was a smooth Election Day. Officials say there were no major glitches and no long lines at the polls. In West Boca Raton residents say they only waiting around 20 minutes to cast their vote. At the tabulation...
cbs12.com
FDLE: South Florida police sergeant arrested for striking and dragging man
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida police sergeant was arrested after agents say he struck and dragged a man along concrete steps. FDLE agents said they've arrested 35-year-old Sergio Miguel Perez, of Miami Gardens on Tuesday for one first-degree misdemeanor count of battery. Perez was a sergeant with Opa-Locka Police Department, a city located between Hollywood and Miami, (OLPD) when he was arrested.
cbs12.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
cbs12.com
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
Comments / 0