Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reed Judy of the Clarksburg Model Train Club joined First at 4. He talked about where the Clarksburg Model Train Club is located at, how to join the club, and special events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Droo Callahan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Droo Callahan, the General Manager of The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4. He talked about new and upcoming developments at The Bridge, holiday events, and how to get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
WDTV
“Shoe Sensation” store chain hosting sock drive for veterans
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A regional shoe store chain is beginning its 7th annual drive in support of veterans. From now until the end of the year Shoe Sensation stores throughout the region are collecting new pairs of socks. The shoe chains Buckhannon location is partnering with the V.F.W. Post...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 7
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses an opportunity to save more. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
‘Bring me the doubters,’ chicken restaurant owner on new Morgantown location
Morgantown will be getting a Layne's Soon to Be Famous Chicken Fingers location by the end of the year on High Street. The Texas brand is one that many in the area have likely never heard of.
connect-bridgeport.com
One of Clarksburg's Oldest, Most Historic Buildings is Home to Two New Businesses after Ribbon Cuttings
According to WDTV, last week was an exciting one in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
WDTV
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
WDTV
Amendment 3: Incorporating churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment Three has received less attention, but pastors believe its passage is critical to protecting the local church. Amendment Three would give congregations a choice as sample ballots state it would “authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”. Click on the video to learn...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Wheeling YWCA helps local residents cope with inflation
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Inflation is hitting residents across the country hard, and the Wheeling YWCA is working diligently to help ensure people don’t fall through the cracks as prices rise across the board. The YWCA offers a variety of programs to help local residents meet their needs. They have a housing assistance program that […]
1 injured, traffic on I-79 South impacted after tractor-trailer accident
One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound that has traffic backed up.
WDTV
Cases made for and against Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is one of the most controversial items on the ballot this election. 5 News spoke with two people who support and oppose Amendment 2. Chris Martinkat, President and CEO of Stockmeier Urethane USA Inc., spoke in support of Amendment 2, and Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom spoke against Amendment 2.
WDTV
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
4 patients transported following 2-vehicle accident with entrapment in Bridgeport
Four patients were taken to the hospital from a rollover vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Janet Larry Sabatelli
Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry). She was married to Joseph R. Sabatelli on...
WDTV
Barbara G. Mayer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, November 4, 2022, Barbara G. Mayer, a beloved wife, Nambi, and the mom everyone wished they had, passed away peacefully at her home.Barbi didn’t know a stranger and loved taking care of everyone whether it be with food, words, or love.Barbi was born in Clarksburg, WV, on August 22, 1966, to the late Oral E. Henderson and Mary Janet Elliott Henderson who survives.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Mayer; three kids, Mookie Mayer, JJ Mayer and wife Angie, and Mary K. Mayer; her granddaughters, Milly, Mayer, Emma Mayer and Cora Mayer; her siblings, Bud Henderson and wife Joan, Ronnie Henderson and wife Lori, Mark Henderson and wife Patricia, Brian Henderson, Scott Henderson and wife Krista, Janet Childers and husband Billy, T. T. Green and husband Chris; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.In addition to her father, she was preceded in life by her sister, Mary M. Henderson, brother, David L. Henderson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Dorthy Mayer; brother-in-law, Punky Garrett; and beloved friend, Daniel Barnes.Barbi did hair for over 30 years and was an instructor of cosmetology for 20 years with Clarksburg Beauty Academy and United Technical Center, a program which she started. She was also the owner of Barbi’s Mane Show. Barbi was a proud mother and a prouder Nambi to her three granddaughters. She was devoted to her family and their happiness.She loved all things outdoors. She never knew a stranger and helped everyone. She participated in feeding the RCB football team every Friday night for all the years her sons played, and even years after. She continued to show her love with food through tailgates, never to be outdone.Barbi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Amos Carvelli on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Meadowbrook Mall hosts after-hours charity event
After a two-year hiatus, Meadowbrook Mall brought back its annual Purchase With a Purpose after-hours charity event Sunday, sponsored by Dan Cava's Toyota World.
WDTV
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not the $2 billion prize everyone’s talking about, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Monongalia County. The West Virginia Lottery says a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Par Mar Oil on Kingwood Pike. The holder of the ticket is encouraged...
Salem bank teller sentenced for embezzling $97K of customers’ money
A former bank teller was sentenced to more than a year in prison on Monday for taking nearly $100,000 from bank customers.
WDTV
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
Comments / 0