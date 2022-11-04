Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 11 PLAYOFFS
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It really was the biggest week on our football calendar with state semifinals for South Dakota preps, quarterfinals in Iowa and Section Championships in Minnesota to go along with some pressure packed late season games in college. We re-live some of the best...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm rolls in Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD State Penitentiary face changes in shifts, other changes November 9
Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Dakota Wesleyan sweeps Presentation, Mount Marty and Valley City State split. GRIDIRON GREATNESS-PLAYOFFS Week 11 (11-6-22) Updated: 22 hours ago. Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college...
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
kelo.com
Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
kelo.com
Feeding South Dakota gives away Thanksgiving Dinner ingredients
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Feeding South Dakota will be distributing traditional ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal to those facing hunger across the state. Those ingredients include approximately five pounds of frozen turkey breast, potatoes & gravy, fresh vegetables and a frozen dessert. The event in Sioux Falls is...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
KELOLAND TV
Wounded Knee artifacts being returned to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than a century a Massachusetts museum has been the home of sacred artifacts belonging to the Sioux people. Now, those artifacts are on their way back home to South Dakota. A delegation from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Major winter storm to bring snow, ice, blizzard conditions to northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of a significant winter storm in the northern Plains that could bring a wide swath of blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana starting Wednesday night.
KELOLAND TV
Latest models show snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week. We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
KELOLAND TV
How much do South Dakotans spend on lotto tickets?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday morning rolls around and your co-workers begin to drift in and out of the office/work area, depositing $2, often in quarters, into an envelope and writing their name on the back. Someone asks you if you can make change for a $20. The...
Madison Daily Leader
DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D.
Collin Knudson, the principal of Tea Area High School for the past 10 years, was recognized as 2022’s South Dakota Principal of the Year. Knudson graduated from Dakota State University in 2003 with a degree in elementary education.
KELOLAND TV
Early results show close IM 27 race
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Notes says IM 27 could create “marginal additional revenue in new civil penalty fines” and the state could see a “minimal decrease in expenses due to decreased incarceration for marijuana-related offenses.”
hubcityradio.com
Feeding South Dakota to provide food for this Thanksgiving
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. Sandy Andernacht says they are increasing the numbers to about six thousand meals this year. Andernacht says they are seeing a concerning...
KELOLAND TV
Where to find South Dakota election results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been re-elected. The Associated Press called the gubernatorial race just before 10 p.m. CT for the Republican. Noem’s campaign for a second term focused on touting the “freedom” South Dakota offers, as well as the state’s economy....
