Petersburg, VA

Finalists glam it up to hear who wins 'Best of the Best' bragging rights: 95 categories

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago

PETERSBURG — The 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best People's Choice Awards Show took place at the Country Club of Petersburg last night. The black-tie social affair celebrated community business leaders, entertainers and nonprofit organizations.

There was a slew of categories: Best Date Night Spot, Best Sporting Goods Store, Best Sweet Tea, Best Pizza, Best Family Restaurant, Best Local Attraction, Best Emergency Responder, Best Teacher as well as 87 others.

The Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality category was added this year. Thirteen individuals were nominated: Chai Gallahun [Chai "the Weather Guy,"/Uncommonwealth], Andrew Cushin [Dishing it Up], Ella Dickinson [From My Porch to Peru/Dishing it Up], Carolyn Day Pruett [Good Day VA!/LNN News Anchor], Sam Pugh [Good Day VA!], Valerie Bell [Living Well with Valerie Bell], Marcus Squires, Dr. Sandy Elbaum [Off the Charts], Ji Onedipe [Partially True News/LNN Sports], Kristi K. Higgins [Social Butterfly Columnist], Michael Maszaros [Splendid Spaces], Senator Joe Morrissey [The Fighting Joe Morrissey Show] and Wayne Covil [CBS 6].

Thanks to fans who voted, Pugh, Dickinson and I became finalists. This journalist, on the Progress-Index team in the USA TODAY Network, received a plaque and bragging rights for her five minutes of fame. Ha!

Since I was on vacation, I just sat back and enjoyed the evening. In lieu of my press hat, I wore a brilliant fascinator. Second Hand Rose owner Gwen Langford pointed it out to me while I visited her vintage thrift store in Petersburg. An artist friend of Langford's designed it with butterflies, flowers and dazzling bling.

Some rhinestones on the impressive fascinator were missing, but I purchased it anyway. I thought it would be perfect to wear to a fairy-themed event. However, when I became a finalist, I delivered that bad boy to my daughter Jenavieve Rose to repair. She made it look even more fab!

It was fun mingling with individuals, and the three-course meal was delicious. Each ticket holder received a swag bag which included peanuts, gourmet chocolate, sparkling wine and a prize. My plastic capsule contained one of Walt Disney's seven dwarfs. I had to laugh when I discovered "Bashful" inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdmHz_0izCbUYX00

Tri-Cities Best of the Best

A few excited winners shared their joy on social media platforms. Dickinson, a class act, congratulated me and shared our selfie on Facebook. I recall hearing two restaurants as winners repetitively: Old Towne's Alibi and Nanny's Restaurant. I've eaten at Alibi's numerous times, but I've never been to Nanny's on South Crater Road. You'd better bet I'll be heading there lickety-split.

Kathleen McCay, Old Towne's Alibi owner, thanked fans for the love and support of her "awesome, little spot in da Burg."

"Congratulations to our sweet Amanda Kingery for being the Tri-Cities Best of the Best 2022 Local Bartender! Congratulations to our entire staff for all their constant hard work being noticed," McCay posted. "WE HAVE THE BEST! For the second year in a row… Friendliest Waitstaff and Best Cocktails! Best Date Night Spot! Best Patio (We do have a great time!). Thank you to everyone who voted!

"I completely teared up! Tri-Cities Best of the Best 2022 Best Business Person! I can only say…. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Beyond grateful! Not even sure I have taken it all in or if this is even real," McCay posted. "All I know is my heart is beyond happy, and I couldn't be more proud! This is your friendly reminder to take a chance that scares the living crap out of you and chase your craziest of dreams! Much love!"

Front Door Realty Group [FDRG] was voted the Tri-Cities Best of the Best Real Estate Agency for the sixth year in a row. Broker Jennifer McCray accepted the award on behalf of all of the FDRG rockstars.

"What an incredible honor! We are extremely flattered to receive this award," McCray posted. "We aDOOR our clients, community, fans, friends and families and we thank you for your votes."

According to John Brandt, Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce [SOVA] Executive Director, 160 people attended the event on Thursday, November 3. In the program, LNN USA thanked SOVA for partnering with them to recognize and celebrate those that form the backbone of the community. For a list of 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best People's Choice Awards winners , visit lnnusa.com.

Upon hearing my name, I imagine I felt a little like Sally Field when she won her second Best Actress Oscar at the 57th Academy Awards for her performance in "Places in the Heart." At the end of her acceptance speech, she said, "I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me. Thank you."

Special kudos to everyone who voted. I feel truly blessed beyond measure. Congratulations to all of the nominees, finalists and winners!

Call me a geek or nerd: I love comicons VA Comicon: Costumed cosplayers mingle, shop, role-play, pose, admire rare Pokémon cars

Over 20K attend three-day event: Amelia Field Day of the Past was a hoot: Giant rooster crows over new venue

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

The Progress-Index

