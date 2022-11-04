Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Election Results: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor race, local elections
(WHTM) – Millions of Pennsylvanians are expected to cast their vote on November 8 in races that could decide the direction of Pennsylvania and the nation for years to come. Highlighting Pennsylvania ballots are the races for Governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania voters can cast their ballots between 7...
Nearly 1.2 million Pennsylvania mail ballots returned ahead of Election Day
(WHTM) – Nearly 1.2 million votes by mail ballots were returned ahead of Pennsylvania’s November 8 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 82% of vote by mail ballots were returned as of 9 a.m. on November 8. A total of 1,439,579 ballot applications were accepted and 1,190,087 were returned.
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for...
Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races
(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from the media outside the school.
Pennsylvania Governor Race: Historic notes to know on Election Day
(WHTM) – Polls have shown Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania Governor’s race throughout the campaign. Shapiro’s lead in the polls has remained in the double digits going into the November 8 election. If elected, Shapiro would set several historic marks as a Democrat...
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
(WBRE/WYOU) – The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican Dan Meuser. Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades before starting his political career in politics in 2011 working as Governor Tom Corbett’s Secretary of Revenue.
New voting rights organization targets Pa. communities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new statewide voting rights organization is focusing on people of color in Pennsylvania. The New Pennsylvania Project’s efforts, which have registered over 20,000 voters in Pennsylvania in just last year, are modeled after the successful New Georgia Project. Kadida Kenner, the CEO of...
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Historic numbers to watch for on Election Day
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is being watched closely across the country with the balance of power in Washington D.C. potentially in play. With polls showing the race tightening, there are some historic markers voters can keep an eye out for when the votes start coming in.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
Austin Davis to be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lt. Governor
(WHTM) – Austin Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lieutenant Governor after Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night. Davis, who was endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the primary, received 63% support among the three-candidate primary race. The son of a union bus driver and a...
Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California.
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole has reached near hurricane strength as it heads toward the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
Hershey defeats Radnor in state tourney first round
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey field hockey team won their opening game in Class 2A state tournament against Radnor 3-0 at home Tuesday night. Hershey’s Grace Allery Joyce Tao and Ampi Marzan tallied goals in the win. The Trojans will now meet Villa Maria Academy in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals, who knocked […]
