Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races

(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from the media outside the school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Governor Race: Historic notes to know on Election Day

(WHTM) – Polls have shown Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania Governor’s race throughout the campaign. Shapiro’s lead in the polls has remained in the double digits going into the November 8 election. If elected, Shapiro would set several historic marks as a Democrat...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

(WBRE/WYOU) – The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican Dan Meuser. Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades before starting his political career in politics in 2011 working as Governor Tom Corbett’s Secretary of Revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New voting rights organization targets Pa. communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new statewide voting rights organization is focusing on people of color in Pennsylvania. The New Pennsylvania Project’s efforts, which have registered over 20,000 voters in Pennsylvania in just last year, are modeled after the successful New Georgia Project. Kadida Kenner, the CEO of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Austin Davis to be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lt. Governor

(WHTM) – Austin Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lieutenant Governor after Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night. Davis, who was endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the primary, received 63% support among the three-candidate primary race. The son of a union bus driver and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole has reached near hurricane strength as it heads toward the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Hershey defeats Radnor in state tourney first round

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey field hockey team won their opening game in Class 2A state tournament against Radnor 3-0 at home Tuesday night. Hershey’s Grace Allery Joyce Tao and Ampi Marzan tallied goals in the win. The Trojans will now meet Villa Maria Academy in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals, who knocked […]
HERSHEY, PA

