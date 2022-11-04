Read full article on original website
Hair Texturizers, Explained by a Professional Stylist
The return of relaxers has also highlighted the use of texturizers. The hair treatment chemically loosens coily hair and can make curl patterns more defined. A professional hairstylist explains how texturizers work, how to care for texturized hair, and what to know before getting a texturizer. The return of relaxers...
‘I miss eating’: the truth behind the weight loss drug that makes food repulsive
In Beverly Hills’ doctors offices, celebrities are clamoring for Ozempic prescriptions – but what are the costs of the supposed wonder drug?
This Full Moon in Taurus Limpia Will Ease You Through the Lunar Eclipse
A full moon lunar eclipse is an astrological cocktail guaranteed to leave you feeling a little tipsy. But this is not the time to be seeing double because the eclipse is a huge mirror placed directly in front of you, urging you to truly see who you are and who you can become. Your unlimited potential is in focus, but so are those limiting beliefs that must be shed to move forward with confidence and grace in your movements and thought patterns. Taurus is luxurious and expects nothing but the best. Tap into that unwavering energy to help transform the weights holding you down into balloons that will help you elevate to new heights in your personal development and self-mastery.
"Mascara Mixology" Gave Me the Best Lashes of My Life
"Mascara mixology" is going viral on TikTok. Also called "mascara cocktailing," the trend involves mixing mascaras to achieve a personalized look. Our editor tested the trend and is sharing her results. As a beauty enthusiast, I can name a few mascara formulas that lengthen, a few that add volume, and...
