A full moon lunar eclipse is an astrological cocktail guaranteed to leave you feeling a little tipsy. But this is not the time to be seeing double because the eclipse is a huge mirror placed directly in front of you, urging you to truly see who you are and who you can become. Your unlimited potential is in focus, but so are those limiting beliefs that must be shed to move forward with confidence and grace in your movements and thought patterns. Taurus is luxurious and expects nothing but the best. Tap into that unwavering energy to help transform the weights holding you down into balloons that will help you elevate to new heights in your personal development and self-mastery.

1 DAY AGO