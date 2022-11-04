Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
WCIA
Ask Angi: Preparing your home for holiday guests
If you’re hosting house guests this holiday season, it’s time to start thinking about getting your guest space ready. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Mallory Micetich shares her top tips for preparing our homes for guests.
Lane closures planned on Champaign street this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic flow on a street in Champaign will be limited later this week to allow construction workers to work on the sewers. Visu-Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley Avenue during the workday on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate this work. These closures, located between Mattis and McKinley Avenues, will […]
WCIA
Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony at Brookdale Senior Living
Choosing senior living isn’t a decision you’re going to make quickly. Nor should you. Our job at Brookdale is to help make that decision just a little bit easier. We want to give you the kind of options that fit your needs. Options like pricing that fit your financial picture. Locations that match what you want out of a living environment. And care options that can match your needs. These are just a few of the ways we can help you sort out the right solution. Just for you.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve construction burglaries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries at a construction storage site. Officials said on three occasions over the last two months, suspects broke into the storage site for Three Phase Line Construction at 904 North Walnut Street. Officers determined that the suspects […]
WCIA
How to improve your balance with Champaign Fitness Center
Exercises to improve balance with Champaign Fitness Center. Balance is a key component of fitness. The ability to balance helps you perform safely in your everyday activities, including while exercising and in sports. Your balance can be improved with exercise. 1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign, IL, United States, 61821. (217)...
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
WCIA
IL House 91st District: Chung, Preston seek first term
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Board member Sharon Chung and Normal Town Council member Scott Preston face off Tuesday to see who will represent the newly-drawn 91st district in the Illinois House of Representatives. The new 91st district includes parts of central Bloomington and Normal, and then stretches...
WCIA
Bickers, Cramer, and Horn and the Greg Bickers Band on CI Stage
An eclectic country band with a nod to 70’s and 80’s soft rock with big harmonies takes the CI Stage. BICKERS, CRAMER AND HORN AND THE GREG BICKERS BAND 2022. November 5 – The Crowbar, Decatur 7 to 10-THE GREG BICKER’S BAND. November 19 – VFW...
WCIA
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Workforce Development Division, offering on the job training
Staying on top of your job skills is key to any career. That’s why one program wants to help employers and their employees do their best work. Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Workforce Development Division, joins us. Incumbent worker training (IWT) = We offer free training to upskill employees.
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
WCIA
All things ONIONS with Lisa Lewey Shields
Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back talking all things ONIONS. Place cucumber slices into large bowl. Cut Vidalia onion into long thin strips and add to the bowl. In 2-cup measuring cup, add vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, and water. Mix well with a fork and pour over cucumber and onions. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator at least an hour before serving.
WCIA
Sounds of the season with Cissna Park High School Madrigals
Get in the holiday spirit with Cissna Park High School Madrigals upcoming dinner and performance! It’s happening Friday, December 9th at 6:00pm.
Wind toppled seven year old’s wish last weekend
CHEBANSE, Ill. (WCIA) – Over the weekend, strong winds left damage across Central Illinois. One family in Iroquois County experienced some of that damage firsthand. The Jacobson Family in Chebanse was aware of the wind, but they didn’t expect to have to clean up one of their son’s prized possession. “It was crazy. It was […]
Car strikes Danville Royal Donut, shop remains open
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into Royal Donut in Danville last night, according to the shop’s Facebook post. Staff said no one was in the store when the accident happened and the driver was also safe. Staff members quickly cleared and closed off the area. The lobby and drive-thru are now open to […]
Mahomet initiates ‘Operation Green Light’
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Mahomet announced on Monday that the Village Administration Building and Freedom Plaza will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light. This new initiative between the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers is to show support for veterans of all […]
WCIA
Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony
Transitions Care Regional Care Coordinator, Jessica Lyles, and Brookdale Senior Living Sales Manager, Ashlie Velazquez, share how they’re honoring veterans this Veterans Day. Veterans Day. Highlights:. •We honor our veterans. •We utilize the VA benefit. Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony. Brookdale Senior Living. Friday, November 11th. 2:00pm- 4:00pm.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service
If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
Champaign County Clerk reports cyber-attacks on servers
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is reporting that computer server performance is being impacted by cyber-attacks on the network and servers. The Champaign County Clerk said the website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT […]
