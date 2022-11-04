ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late losses prove costly for Westerville North football team

By Michael Rich, ThisWeek
The Westerville North football team endured more than its fair share of disheartening defeats this season.

The Warriors ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling 49-18 at third-seeded New Albany on Oct. 28 in the first round of the Division I, Region 3 playoffs. North, which was seeded 14th, finished 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the OCC-Capital Division.

The Warriors endured final-minute losses to Dublin Scioto (24-22 on Oct. 21), Worthington Kilbourne (30-26 on Oct. 14) and Westerville Central (23-20 on Aug. 19).

“It’s hard and it hurts a lot,” junior linebacker and tight end Preston Scott said. “You’re trying your hardest the whole game and that last play ruins everything. It’s hard to keep (your) confidence, but it just makes you hungrier for the next game.”

North rallied for 22 points in the fourth quarter at Scioto, taking a 22-21 lead when senior Stanley Jackson Jr. (RB/LB) scored on a 3-yard run with 58 seconds remaining. But Ethan Shipps kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1 second left to give the Irish the win.

Sophomore Ronald Jackson (QB) found classmate Jonathan Stevens (RB/DB) for a 12-yard touchdown with 3:20 remaining to give North a 26-23 lead over Kilbourne the previous week. But quarterback Nash Biglin broke for a 65-yard touchdown run to put the Wolves ahead with 1:42 remaining.

Ronald Jackson found junior Zique Hunter (WR/DB) on a wheel route for a 7-yard touchdown and then senior Jaylen White (WR/DB) for the 2-point conversion with 13.4 seconds left against Central in the opener. But the Warhawks won the game when Jaystin Gwinn completed a pass to Jacob Harris and he pitched the ball back to Kobi Davis to finish off a 73-yard hook-and-lateral as time expired.

Through it all, coach Bryan Johnson was proud of the way his team conducted itself on and off the field.

“Our kids keep fighting and we’re proud of their effort and the way they act when they win and when they lose,” he said. “We’ve got really good kids in the program with great academics. I think our GPA ended up a 3.22 this year with over 100 guys on the roster, which is great. As a program, we’re over the hump, it’s just not translating in the wins and loss columns.”

Sophomore Jake Cook (OL/DL) was second-team all-district, Stanley Jackson Jr. and junior Demetrious John (DL/OL) were special mention all-district and second-team all-league, Stevens was honorable mention all-district and special mention all-league, senior Carson Bopp (LB) was honorable mention all-district and all-league and senior Corey Howlett (DE/TE/K) and White were honorable mention all-district.

“We have a lot of athletes on this team,” said Scott, who was special mention all-district and first-team all-league with 59 tackles and six tackles for loss. “We’ve just got to be hungry for next season and work this offseason.”

Ronald Jackson was 143-for-268 passing for 1,738 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Stanley Jackson Jr. rushed for 833 yards and five touchdowns on 172 carries, Stevens had 34 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns and senior Daniel Johnson (WR/DB) had 374 yards and five touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Bopp led the defense with 60 tackles, John had six tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and three sacks, Stevens had two interceptions and White had eight pass breakups.

Howlett had five sacks and was 6-for-11 on field goals, 19-for-22 on extra points and had a 32.6-yard punt average with eight of his 33 punts placed inside the 20.

“We do have a lot of guys that played significant downs for us, either sophomores or juniors, coming back,” Johnson said. “We want to see them come together in the weight room and as a team.”

NORTH FOOTBALL

•Record: 3-8 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: South (7-0), Big Walnut (5-2), Canal Winchester, Delaware and Dublin Scioto (all 4-3), Worthington Kilbourne (3-4), North (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Zak Ali, Guermi Andujar Perez, Abdullah Ayed, Carson Bopp, Preston Cook, Trey Gibbs, Damon Gipson, Jadin Godbolt, Vincent Guagenti, Michael Harrison, Reed Hershner, Corey Howlett, Adam Ingram, Stanley Jackson Jr., Daniel Johnson, Kameron Johnson-Brim, Brady McAllister, Derrick Porter, Lance Preston, Jakob Puster, Jeff Siefker, Burton Solomon, Justin Spade and Jaylen White

•Key returnees: Jake Cook, Zique Hunter, Ronald Jackson, Demetrious John, Preston Scott and Jonathan Stevens

•Postseason: Lost to New Albany 49-18 in first round of Division I, Region 3 playoffs

