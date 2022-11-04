Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including June 10 show at the Schottenstein Center

If you're a fan of hits like "Still Into You," "Ain't it Fun" and "This is Why," you'll be stoked to know that Paramore will be swinging into Columbus on June 10 for an appearance at the Schottenstein Center with guests Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.

To guarantee tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales. Fans can register for both presales now through 11:59 p.m. Monday by going to www.ticketmaster.com/paramore.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at

.

The Columbus show falls in the middle of the band's much-anticipated North American tour, taking place in 26 cities. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB. Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to fight food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Paramore also is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB. In addition to partnering on a sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes much more.