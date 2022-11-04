ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexis Ohanian Reacts To Drake Calling Him A 'Groupie' For Serena Williams

By Kimberley Richards
 4 days ago

Calling Alexis Ohanian a groupie for his wife, Serena Williams , may not be the insult Drake thinks it is.

On Friday, the tech entrepreneur and investor tweeted about his love for Williams and their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, after Drake called him a groupie in his new song, “Middle of the Ocean.”

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” Ohanian tweeted in an apparent reference to Drake’s song.

Williams appeared to appreciate her husband’s response. She reacted to his tweet with heart-faced emojis.

Drake, who was rumored to be dating Williams in 2015, dismissively referenced Ohanian in the track from “Her Loss,” his new joint album with 21 Savage that was released on Friday:

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” he raps.

But Ohanian, who married the tennis legend in 2017, has never hesitated to publicly share his love and admiration for Williams.

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband [and] papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman,” Ohanian tweeted in a thread that promoted a profile about his new venture firm, Seven Seven Six. He added that he had “found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZmG2_0izCaxqr00 Serena Williams with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, with their daughter Olympia at the 2022 U.S. Open in New York on Aug. 29, 2022. (Photo: COREY SIPKIN via Getty Images)

Ohanian tweeted last year that he was perfectly fine with being known as Williams’ husband — despite the fact that he co-founded Reddit.

In February 2021, he cheered his wife on from the stands at the Australian Open while wearing a T-shirt featuring a photo of the champion with the phrase: “Greatest Female Athlete.” But “Female” was crossed out.

The Reddit co-founder wasn’t the only person targeted in Drake and 21 Savage’s album.

Megan Thee Stallion slammed Drake for seemingly making light of her 2020 shooting in the song, “Circo Loco.” The Houston rapper has accused fellow rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her multiple times in the feet. Lanez was charged with felony assault in 2020 and has pleaded not guilty. He is awaiting trial.

“Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!” she tweeted Friday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

independentsRus
3d ago

yo drake stay in ur lane. not cool man. btw don't know any of ur lame songs

