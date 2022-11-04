ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Judge gave protection order to Keaira Bennefield’s suspected killer after he beat her

By Reuven Fenton, Bruce Golding
New York Post
 4 days ago

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Keaira Bennefield’s estranged husband — who now stands accused of killing her with a shotgun — somehow obtained an order of protection against her after he savagely beat the mom of three in their home, The Post has learned.

The stunning new details behind the Buffalo woman’s shocking Oct. 5 slaying are contained in an official transcript of ex-con Adam Bennefield’s arraignment in the vicious, caught-on-camera beating inside their home — less than a week before cops say he gunned down his wife.

Keaira, 30, said that Adam Bennefield, 45, “told me to ‘shut the f–k up’ and that he was going to kill me” while allegedly punching her up and down her body on Sept. 28, according to a police report.

During his Oct. 4 arraignment in that incident, Adam Bennefield was slapped with a “full stay-away order of protection” to ostensibly safeguard his estranged wife, according to the transcript.

But earlier in the hearing, defense lawyer Crystal Wentz revealed that Adam Bennefield had obtained his own order of protection — against Keaira — in Erie County Family Court the day before.

Adam Bennefield obtained an order of protection against Keaira Bennefield.
Wentz objected to the new order covering the couple’s apartment and barring Adam Bennefield from it because his earlier order also included keeping the mom away from “all of the children, in effect giving custody” to him.

But Cheektowaga Town Justice James Speyer Jr. judge rejected those arguments, calling the allegations against Adam Bennefield “very serious” and saying that “as far as what’s happening here in Cheektowaga Criminal Court, that’s where I have to be concerned.”

In response, Wentz requested a so-called Crawford hearing to determine if Adam Bennefield was being deprived of a “substantial personal or property interest” under terms of an appeals court ruling last year.

The Post’s cover of the crime on Nov. 2.

Speyer scheduled the hearing for Oct. 20, by which time Keaira Bennefield was already dead and Adam Bennefield was behind bars in her murder.

It’s unclear on what grounds Adam Bennefield obtained the order of protection against Keaira and Wentz didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Also during Bennefield’s Oct. 4 arraignment, the judge asked him, “As far as guns or weapons, firearms, do you have any of those?”

“None,” the defendant replied.

Under terms of New York’s controversial bail reform law , Adam Bennefield was set free following his arraignment because all the charges against him were misdemeanors, based on the extent of her injuries and not the brutal home surveillance video of his raging extended alleged assault on her.

The next morning, he allegedly opened fire on Keaira during an ambush that took place while she was driving her three kids to school in Buffalo.

Keaira Bennefield had posted footage of her estranged husband allegedly beating her on Facebook prior to her death.
The tragic mom had told police that Adam Bennefield said he was going to kill her during the attack and was so afraid he would carry it out that she wore a bulletproof vest in a desperate — but ultimately futile — bid to protect herself.

During an Oct. 21 news conference, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that authorities hadn’t yet recovered the shotgun and that after the Sept. 28 attack, Keaira Bennefield told cops Adam Bennefield didn’t own any weapons.

On Friday, the DA’s Office declined to say whether authorities had since determined when and where Adam Bennefield allegedly obtained the shotgun.

Adam Bennefield claimed to not have any weapons prior to allegedly murdering his wife.
“Our office cannot comment while the case is pending prosecution,” Flynn spokeswoman Kait Munro said.

