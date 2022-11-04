ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Sheriff’s Office in Texas opens investigation into Josh Primo allegations

By Max Weisman
New York Post
 4 days ago

Texas’ Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that they have begun a preliminary investigation into allegations former Spurs guard Josh Primo faces concerning indecent exposure .

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said investigators have made contact with the alleged victim . They did not identify the victim or share more information.

Former Spurs performance psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen is suing the Spurs and Primo, who was released by San Antonio last week.

On Thursday, Cauthen and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, said they filed the lawsuit because the Spurs failed to act after Cauthen reported repeatedly that Primo was exposing himself to her during counseling sessions.

“The organization I worked for has failed me,” Cauthen said. “I spoke up, I asked for help, I gave options.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmQfS_0izCabg700
Josh Primo
NBAE via Getty Images

Cauthen said the organization silenced her and on Thursday Buzbee said criminal charges would be pursued against Primo, while also asking any other victims to come forward and speak out.

After a Thursday press conference, Primo’s attorney released a statement calling Primo, 19, the real victim.

“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges. He is now being victimized by his former appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit,” William J. Briggs, II said in the statement. “Dr. Cauthen’s allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy.”

Briggs said Primo claims he was never made aware his private parts were visible under his shorts and that Primo looks forward to clearing his name and continuing a career in the NBA.

New York Post

New York City, NY
