Elk Ridge, UT

saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Silver Springs

PARK CITY, Utah — Located in one of Park City’s premier neighborhoods, this masterfully remodeled lakefront Silver Springs home encompasses the perfect intersection of mountain and modern living. At approximately […]
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants

PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other

KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
KEARNS, UT
davisjournal.com

Former Bountiful resident performing with California theater group

It’s not often that you meet someone who can dance, act, sing and talk to you about anthropology. That’s one combination that makes Emery Ronan Bacon quite unique. The 24-year-old actress, who grew up in Bountiful and graduated from West High and later the University of California at Berkeley, has been charting her own professional course for years. She left Utah for Berkeley to study biology and anthropology, and after earning her undergraduate degree, she moved to San Jose. There, she became a member of the South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) troupe and is now part of the cast of “Company,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. It played at the Saratoga Civic Center last month.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages

Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
OREM, UT
davishighnews.com

Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled

For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
KAYSVILLE, UT

