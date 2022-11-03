Read full article on original website
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
kslnewsradio.com
Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
Welcome Home: Silver Springs
PARK CITY, Utah — Located in one of Park City’s premier neighborhoods, this masterfully remodeled lakefront Silver Springs home encompasses the perfect intersection of mountain and modern living. At approximately […]
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
No place to land
Is the housing market broken? Can anyone afford to live in America anymore?
ksl.com
Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants
PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
ksl.com
Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other
KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
Utah has had a good start to the water year with a series of snowstorms in the mountains. The state needs a lot more snow and it’s too early to say how the water year will play out.
davisjournal.com
Former Bountiful resident performing with California theater group
It’s not often that you meet someone who can dance, act, sing and talk to you about anthropology. That’s one combination that makes Emery Ronan Bacon quite unique. The 24-year-old actress, who grew up in Bountiful and graduated from West High and later the University of California at Berkeley, has been charting her own professional course for years. She left Utah for Berkeley to study biology and anthropology, and after earning her undergraduate degree, she moved to San Jose. There, she became a member of the South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) troupe and is now part of the cast of “Company,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. It played at the Saratoga Civic Center last month.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
SNAPPED: Ice forms at Rock Cliff
HEBER CITY, Utah — Friday morning at the Rock Cliff area of the reservoir at the Jordanelle State Park, the below-freezing temperatures have allowed ice to begin to form along the […]
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages
Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
kvnutalk
Latter-day Saint church’s celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity – Cache Valley Daily
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its annual celebration of Latin American culture on Saturday, November 5. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic measures, the event is returning to the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Photo from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lindon driver captures meteor on dashcam
A Lindon driver captured a meteor on their dashcam while driving home from the gym early Friday morning.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
davishighnews.com
Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled
For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
