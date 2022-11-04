ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Richie talks beauty tips from her dad and sharing skincare with her fiancé

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

Just call it love at first serum.

Sofia Richie and fiancé Elliot Grainge, who’ve been engaged since April , are keeping their skin just as sparkling as the bride-to-be’s beautiful ring .

“One thing I love about my fiancé is he has amazing hygiene and takes great care of his skin,” Richie, 24, tells Page Six Style. “Sometimes he will do a serum at night with me.”

The couple now has more products to play with than ever before, as Richie recently joined Nudestix as the cosmetics company’s beauty director after falling in love with its offerings.

“My troubles with acne finally cleared up when I found specific products that worked for my skin type,” she says, adding that while it was once hard “finding makeup that didn’t break [her] out,” the Nudestix and Nudeskin products “truly work” with her complexion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jChlR_0izCaVKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoS9L_0izCaVKd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REkEH_0izCaVKd00

Plus, a love of all things beauty runs in the family; Richie describes her famous father, “Hello” singer Lionel, as “obsessed with skincare.”

“He has way more products than me,” she says. “He always tells me the importance of drinking a lot of water and getting a good night’s sleep.”

In addition to her dad’s skincare secrets, Richie also relies on a range of products to stay glowing. Below, learn more about (and shop) her daily routine — plus the products she used to get glammed up for her recent bachelorette party.

Everyday ease
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLJwz_0izCaVKd00
“I like to have a restful morning — take a minute for myself, meditate, maybe do a quick face mask, and then get ready for the day,” Richie says of her everyday routine.
nudestix/Instagram

Richie, who’s “into a fresh-faced look right now,” starts her routine “very simple and clean” with Nudestix Gentle Face Hydra Cleanser ($18) and Citrus-C Mask & Daily Hydrating Moisturizer ($28). Next, in order to “gently press the product into the skin from [her] jawline and up to sculpt the cheekbones,” she reaches for her Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar ($195) before applying Lancer’s Dani Glowing Skin Perfector ($95) for a “glowing base” and swiping some French Girl Neroli Eye Serum ($42) under her eyes.

To finish off the “glowy, sunkissed” effect, she applies concealer, followed by the Nudestix Nudies Blush Stick in Naughty N’ Spice ($34) and Nudies Bronze Bronzer Stick in Bondi Bae ($34) for a “no-makeup makeup look.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmkNC_0izCaVKd00

Nudies Bronze Bronzer Stick in Bondi Bae ($34)

buy now Bachelorette beauty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZw4k_0izCaVKd00
Sofia Richie had her bachelorette bash in Paris in October 2022.
sofiarichie/Instagram

The bride-to-be was glowing in the City of Light during her October bachelorette party , where she says she had “so much fun” with friends and family.

For sleek party-ready locks, Richie slicked back her wet hair in a bun using the IGK Offline 3-Minute Hydration Mask ($38).

To complete her makeup looks for the big trip, she swiped on Nudestix Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in Send Noodz ($26).

“For all of my day-to-night looks, I loved an easy, warm nude,” she says, adding, “I rarely wear lipstick, so this lip liner/ balm is perfect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WT43l_0izCaVKd00

Nudestix Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in Send Noodz ($26)

buy now

As for her glam plans for her upcoming wedding day?

“I want to keep it simple and timeless,” Richie says. “Hopefully I’ll look back on my wedding photos in 40 years and feel like I stayed true to my vision.”

Comments / 0

Page Six

Page Six

