One dead in car crash on highway 101 south
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC San Diego
Overturned Big Rig on I-15 Near Mission Valley Backs up Traffic for Miles
A big rig overturned on northbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon, blocking three lanes and causing traffic near Mission Valley, Caltrans announced Tuesday. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch, and it wasn't long before motorists were backed up for miles. By 2:50 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-15 just south of I-8 were opened.
Driver killed in North County crash
A 63-year-old man died in a car crash last Tuesday morning in the Encinitas area, county medical officials said.
Ejected Driver Who Died in Crash on Scripps Poway Parkway Was Martin Jaquez, 63
Authorities have publicly identified a 63-year-old man who was fatally injured last week in a solo car crash in Miramar Ranch North. Martin Jaquez of San Diego lost control of the 2015 Lexus he was driving on Scripps Poway Parkway shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified
SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
NBC San Diego
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
Family escapes serious injury after being hit by possibly intoxicated driver in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — At least one person was transported to an area hospital Sunday night after being involved in a possible DUI-related crash, according to Oceanside police. Oceanside Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Mesa Drive in the Oceanside area of San Diego County around 6:30 p.m. following reports of a crash, officials with Oceanside police said.
63-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway at 10:55 p.m. The officials reported that a 2015 Lexus had entered the north sidewalk and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area and then rolled over. The victim was driving down the road at high speeds when he lost control.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spring Valley (Spring Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Arapaho and Omega streets at about 6:25 p.m. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Driver killed in fiery car crash in Vista
Moments after a Honda Civic crashed into a riverbed, the vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.
Body found in homeless encampment identified; suspect arrested
Authorities Monday identified the body found at a homeless encampment in the Encanto neighborhood on Oct. 22.
proclaimerscv.com
California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty
A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
Handcuffed Suspect in 4S Ranch Tries to Flee from Arrest, Quickly Taken Back into Custody
Deputies quickly corralled a handcuffed spousal abuse suspect who fled on foot, while being escorted to a patrol vehicle Sunday morning in the 4S Ranch community of San Diego County, authorities said. Deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 16000 block of Dove Canyon...
Mother of National City shooting teen victim mourns loss of daughter at vigil
People in the South Bay gathered at Bonita Vista High School Monday night to honor the life of 16-year-old student Gillian Aguilera who died in a shooting in National City.
Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries
Riverside County firefighters contained a house fire in Rancho Mirage Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home on Royal St. Georges Way. Emergency crews reported the 4,000-square-foot home was about 50% engulfed in flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and then saw the fire, which looked The post Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
Unbelted driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, dies
A male driver lost control of his vehicle and was pronounced dead following a rollover crash in Miramar Ranch North, said San Diego Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Pilot killed in small plane crash at San Diego airport identified
Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash at Montgomery Gibbs-Executive Airport over the weekend as 46-year-old Andre Roosevelt Green.
Hit-and-run driver plows into University City Vons, twice
A van plowed through the front doors of a Vons supermarket in University City on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
Pilot, 46, Dies in Commuter Plane Crash at Montgomery Field
The pilot of a small commuter plane that crashed on takeoff at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was pronounced dead, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived at 12:06 p.m. at 8634 Gibbs Drive, near...
Man hit, killed by tour bus in downtown San Diego
A 72-year-old man died from his injuries last week after being struck by a tour bus in downtown San Diego, county medical officials said.
