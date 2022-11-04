ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

One dead in car crash on highway 101 south

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Overturned Big Rig on I-15 Near Mission Valley Backs up Traffic for Miles

A big rig overturned on northbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon, blocking three lanes and causing traffic near Mission Valley, Caltrans announced Tuesday. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch, and it wasn't long before motorists were backed up for miles. By 2:50 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-15 just south of I-8 were opened.
Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
63-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway at 10:55 p.m. The officials reported that a 2015 Lexus had entered the north sidewalk and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area and then rolled over. The victim was driving down the road at high speeds when he lost control.
California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty

A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries

Riverside County firefighters contained a house fire in Rancho Mirage Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home on Royal St. Georges Way. Emergency crews reported the 4,000-square-foot home was about 50% engulfed in flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and then saw the fire, which looked The post Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
