Blue Springs, MO

Blue Surf Bay waterpark coming to Blue Springs in 2024

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A day after Blue Springs broke ground on a new aquatics center, the city revealed the name of the waterpark.

Blue Surf Bay will be located next to the Blue Springs Fieldhouse near Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane. It is expected to open in spring 2024. The city said it chose the name for its simplicity and because of the impact the amenity will have on the community.

The new community aquatics center will include a cool water lap pool with a rock climbing wall and waterfall. There will also be diving platforms and a warm water lifestyle pool. The lifestyle pool will include a current channel that can be used for aqua exercise, swimming lessons and physical therapy sessions.

Plans also call for an indoor splash pad, water slide, steam room and hot tub.

Outside of the building there will be a 40-foot slide tower with multiple slides, a wave pool, lazy river and a play structure.

“The name Blue Surf Bay embodies what a waterpark atmosphere should be: exciting, thrilling and most important, fun,” Dennis Dovel, Blue Springs Parks & Recreation Director, said. “With all of the amenities, both indoor and outdoor, we will offer, Blue Surf Bay will be one of the premier entertainment destinations in the area.”

Blue Springs Parks & Recreation announced crews will begin construction on the new project in the next few weeks.

The $35 million project will be paid for by a Parks Sales Tax voters approved in April 2021.

