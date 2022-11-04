Read full article on original website
Lake Land College Student Nominated For Statewide Award
Lake Land College nominated sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Oliver, Buncombe, for the 2022 Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Oliver serves as a full-time Agriculture Transfer major with hopes of transferring onto the University of Illinois to obtain a dual major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science. Upon graduation, her goal is to be commissioned into the United States Air Force.
United States Air Force Band Coming To Effingham
United States Air Force Band “Roots in Blue” will be performing a concert celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 10. The concert will be at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. Music...
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Bill was born on October 25, 1925, in Herrick, the son of Ray and Eva (Holman) Jones. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Bill and Lois Eileen Anderson were married in St. Charles, MO on November 8, 1944 and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2017. Bill worked for Exxon Oil Company for many years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, woodworking and storytelling.
Effingham Knights Of Columbus Donate To Shop With A Deputy Program
From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Charlie Tegeler, Grand Knight of the Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665, stopped by the office this morning to present a check from the Knights to our Shop With a Deputy program. This is a popular program that is fun and satisfying to be a part of.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Former Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class And Effingham County Native Keith Tipsword Returning Home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack of Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Warren Douglas Peters, 82
Warren Douglas Peters, 82, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Robert E. “Bob” Mihlbachler, 83
Robert E. “Bob” Mihlbachler, 83, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Andy Robert Zike, 64
Andy Robert Zike, 64, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. Andy was born on April 30, 1958, in Mattoon, the son of Jerry and Karen (Spaulding) Zike. He retired from County Market in Shelbyville after many years of service. He was an avid Star Trek fan who also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. Andy was a quiet, gentle soul who was kind to all and was known to have a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80
Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL or Donor’s Choice. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Announces “Foodmobile” Food Giveaway in Danville SAT NOV 12th
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Where: Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St, Danville, IL. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 11/12/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
2022 Shelby County Election Results
STEVE McCLURE (R) 8488 (100%) BRAD HALBROOK (R) 7648 (100%) RETAIN ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SEATS. ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT WHARTON’S SEAT-OVERSTREET VACANCY. MIKE MCHANEY (R) 7394 (79%) BRIAN ROBERTS (D) 1936 (21%) MOWEAQUA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT PROPOSITION TO LEVY SPECIAL TAX FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE. YES 747...
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
Shining Star Award Winner Of The Month
Amanda Harrington was recently selected by Treehouse Daycare & Preschool as the recipient of the Dairy Queen Shining Stars Award. Amanda wants to be a queen when she grows up. she is pictured after receiving her DQ certificate of appreciation and gift of a Free meal at Effingham Dairy Queen.
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor the remains of an Effingham man are coming home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a 27-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 25 year old Mason W. Edinger of Elizabethtown, IL for driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, and following too close. Mason posted bond and was released. CRASHES. November 3, 2022. At 8:40 A.M. at 900 W. Edgar an unknown vehicle struck a...
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
