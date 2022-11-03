CENTERVILLE—Several police officers were recently honored for their roles in apprehending a suspected arsonist and helping three people victimized by that individual. On July 21, officers were dispatched to a home at 329 E. 1825 North where a fire was in progress. Once there, the first officer on the scene Officer Alex Farnes evacuated two people from the home. While doing that she was confronted by the suspect later identified as Ammon Whitehead who said he had a knife. Farnes and other officers eventually were able to remove the suspect who had taken cover inside the burning home’s garage and to arrest him.

CENTERVILLE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO