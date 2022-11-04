ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Icon’ Ramona Singer just hopes the new ‘RHONY’ cast doesn’t try to copy her

By Tashara Jones
 4 days ago

Ramona Singer is processing her exit from the “Real Housewives of New York City” just fine, it seems.

The veteran reality star — who, along with several other cast members, has been replaced by a must younger set of women — says she doesn’t even recognize any of the new stars. But she hopes they don’t copy her. But if they want to, they’ll have to pay her to teach them how to be an “icon” like her.

“I have no idea about the new cast. I don’t even know who they are yet,” she told Page Six, “I love Bravo. I just hope they are as good as Luann [de Lesseps] , Sonja [Morgan] and I were, you know just as good as the original cast.”

The new stars include former creative director Sai De Silva, J.Crew president Jenna Lyons , model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan , home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, influencer Lizzy Savetsky , fashion publicist Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications pro Brynn Whitfield.

Bravo announced in March that it planned to overhaul the show, and add a second “Legacy” show featuring fan favorites from earlier seasons. The cast for Season 14 was introduced at BravoCon 2022 in October.

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New York” will premiere next year with a completely new cast.
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

When we asked if the new ladies should watch reruns of “RHONY” for pointers, Singer says that would be “the worst thing to do.”

“That would be the worst thing in the world to do. People will know that you are faking it. On reality TV if you are watching our moves just be yourself. So I am not giving them advice. I don’t even know them.”

However Singer, 65, if they must rely on her for ideas, she’s willing to offer her services as a “consultant.”

The reality star says she’d be willing to act as a paid “consultant” to show the new star how to be “icon.”
Getty Images

“If they want they can hire me as a consultant. Hire me as a consultant and then I will show you exactly what to do so you can be an icon like me.”

Singer was the longest serving cast member, appearing on the 13 seasons from 2008 until 2021 with friends and foes ranging from Dorinda Medley , Leah McSweeney , Eboni K. Williams and Bethenny Frankel .

As for making a cameo. “I don’t know about making a cameo. I have a great life and I am enjoying it. But one sound advice that I would give is to be yourself.”

Signer appeared on the Bravo series from 2008 until 2021.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Production is expected to begin this fall, and the season premieres next year.

