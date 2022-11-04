Read full article on original website
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
TPSO has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of Terrebonne resident
Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of a Terrebonne resident. Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, of Houma, was apprehended on outstanding warrants for the Terrebonne Parish investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
Opelousas man arrested, $19K of drugs found in car
Kevin "KD" Davis, 33, was arrested Tuesday after police found two pounds of high grade marijuana and a digital scale estimated at over $19,000 while searching his vehicle.
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
LPD: Man shot in attempted homicide
Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress Monday evening.
Deputy with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged on Monday, Nov. 7, according to officials. A spokesman with APSO said Adam Sylve faces four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve is accused...
Norris Guillot Jr. reflects on Alexandria man killed by RPSO deputy
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mayor of Melville dies in crash near Port Barre
One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
New Orleans deputy accused of stealing coworker's debit card, paying Entergy, Cox bills
An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was booked last week with counts of malfeasance in office, identity theft and access device fraud after allegedly stealing an Sheriff's Office nurse's debit card and using it to pay utility bills. Brittany E. Spencer White, 37, took an ID and debit card out...
Lafayette Police investigate attempted homicide
Lafayette Police are investigating an attempted homicide that took place last night in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street.
Four suspects in custody following homicide of teen in Opelousas
All four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of 15-year-old Kentravion George are in custody according to police.
ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has launched an investigation into a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Sources tell Fox 8 the FBI is looking into Sabrina Richardson, amid questions about possible payroll fraud. Sources say Richardson is one...
Terrebonne Sheriffs capture homicide suspect
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move
KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely. The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School.
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
Employee grievance unearths pattern of unethical behavior by well-liked Youngsville police chief
Rickey Boudreaux is the kind of small-town police chief that shows up to homeowner association meetings, helps elderly residents clean up after a hurricane and stops to talk to people at the grocery store. Boudreaux, 62, took the reins as Youngsville’s police chief in January 2015 after a successful second...
Kenner polling place target of bomb threat
Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court John Gegenheimer says the voting machines will be moved back to their normal locations once the “all clear” is given.
