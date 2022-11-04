Read full article on original website
Patricia Tardy Netardus
4d ago
My son was a behavioral specialist for special needs and I remember all the stories he told us about about how they had to follow an exact protocol incontaining these children when they had outbursts. Everything he did was for safety and respect of the child. There is no reason for a teacher to abuse any child especially one mentally or physically challenged.
Reply
3
Nolan Forsyth
4d ago
i think most people consider their kids special needs probably so they can scam the system for a payout. shameful.
Reply
4
Turbo 101
4d ago
she gets a monthly check for her SPECIAL NEEDS CHILD, use it to homeschool him
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Harris County veteran goes viral after tearful TikTok post about nightmare voting experience
HOUSTON — There were a lot of frustrated voters in Harris County on Election Day after polling place issues led to long delays. In some cases, voters waited in line for hours only to be told they’d have to go somewhere else to vote. That’s what happened to...
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
Electrocution prompts closure of Melrose Park voting site, Harris County Elections says
HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby. The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the...
Fake social media account posing as Katy ISD police posts altered tweets alleging bomb threat
The "fake" school bomb threats came from an external source that created digitally altered tweets made to look like the Katy ISD Police Department posted them, the district says.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
Students Arrested for Terrorizing School That Didn’t Close for Astros Parade, Officials Say
Two Houston-area students hoping to get out of class by allegedly launching terroristic threats at their school were instead charged with a crime, according to local authorities. The students were apparently upset that their school failed to cancel classes in light of a parade celebrating the Houston Astros’ 2022 World Series win on Saturday. Neighboring school districts, including Alief, Aldine, Houston, and Fort Bend, did cancel classes to attend the festivities. The pair were arrested Monday and face felony charges for the terroristic threats, according to a statement by the Clear Creek Independent School Distric. “One Clear Lake Intermediate student and one Seabrook Intermediate student were detained for making threats against the school district on social media because it held school during the Astros parade on Monday,” the district said in a statement.Read it at Click2Houston
cw39.com
Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
LIVE COVERAGE: Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election bid over Beto O'Rourke
HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. ELECTION RESULTS: Here. Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com...
cw39.com
Off-duty deputy constable finds missing Fort Bend County teen in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Fort Bend County who have been searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday say the boy has been located. Shaquan Burns, 13, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Richmond. He is 4-foot-8, 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
US Department of Justice to send election observers to Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — When polls open on Tuesday, some voters in Texas will have extra sets of eyes on them. The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will send election observers to Harris County on Election Day to monitor compliance with federal voting rights. Federal monitors will also...
Harris County polls close after 1-hour extension
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All 782 Harris County polling locations were open an extra hour on Election Day due to a court order that was filed over issues at the polls throughout the day. All Harris County polling locations were open until 8 p.m. Voters who got in line...
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
KHOU
A tight race for Harris County judge
Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
Clear Creek ISD investigating social media threats after not canceling classes for Astros parade
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — While some of the largest school districts in the Houston area will be celebrating the Astros World Series Championship, one is getting threats for not canceling classes on Monday. On Sunday, Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and several others announced they were canceling classes Monday...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Click2Houston.com
Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law
You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...
Missing Richmond boy found by off-duty Pct. 7 deputy, FBCSO says
RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing Richmond teen is over after he was found Tuesday morning. The boy was located near South Main Street by an off-duty deputy with Harris County Constable Precinct 7. For privacy reasons, the boy's...
Click2Houston.com
38-year-old Indian national residing in Houston sentenced to 5 years for government impersonation call center scam: US Attorney
HOUSTON – A 38-year-old Indian man who was illegally living in Houston has been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Waseem Maknojiya pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, 2021. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes sentenced...
The long road to counting votes in Harris County
HOUSTON — Harris County will be under a microscope on Election Day after vote-counting holdups marred the March primary and led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator. Under the new leadership of administrator Clifford Tatum, Harris County has added 332 more Election Day polling locations and...
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 9