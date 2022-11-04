Two Houston-area students hoping to get out of class by allegedly launching terroristic threats at their school were instead charged with a crime, according to local authorities. The students were apparently upset that their school failed to cancel classes in light of a parade celebrating the Houston Astros’ 2022 World Series win on Saturday. Neighboring school districts, including Alief, Aldine, Houston, and Fort Bend, did cancel classes to attend the festivities. The pair were arrested Monday and face felony charges for the terroristic threats, according to a statement by the Clear Creek Independent School Distric. “One Clear Lake Intermediate student and one Seabrook Intermediate student were detained for making threats against the school district on social media because it held school during the Astros parade on Monday,” the district said in a statement.Read it at Click2Houston

