Mobile, AL

Bryant Nicholson
4d ago

My condolences to the family and friends the pain will be unthinkable in the beginning but we all felt like giving up at least once in life but at least for me I really started meditationg and devoted more time with God if it wasn't but 10 minutes a day that strengthen me and my wife and kids as well were beautiful support and unconditional love hearing what the family is trying to do about mental health is great start to an healing process straight up appreciate this effort🙏🏾💯✌🏾

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

St. Stephens Woods Apartment residents raise safety concerns after multiple shootings

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Back in September, we showed you the inside of a St Stephens Woods apartment in Prichard. There was water leaking from one apartment to another, mold, and caved in ceilings. On top of, violent crime has been plaguing the area. Residents I spoke with say they feel unsafe. A few residents that I spoke with did not want to be on camera, but they told me sometimes they're even scared to leave their homes, but due to living conditions- being on the inside of the apartment isn't much better.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police

UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections

A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man in jail after investigators suspect he caused a car wreck that killed a woman

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of burglary and theft is now suspected of causing a deadly crash in Grand Bay. He’s now in a Mississippi jail. State troopers said Wyatt Newburn rear-ended someone early Saturday morning on I-10, causing a crash that killed a woman. FOX10 was told he ran away from the scene, stole a truck, and he ended up in Biloxi where he was taken into custody.
CITRONELLE, AL

