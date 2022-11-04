Read full article on original website
Two party chairs on down-to-the-wire New York Governor's race
Two party chairman with two different visions of the NY Governor’s race. Erie County Democrat and Republican party chairmen, Jeremy Zellner and Michael Kracker appeared on WBEN Tuesday, as voters were heading to the polls.
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
waer.org
Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait
Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
cnycentral.com
Bail Reform in NY: what the data does and doesn't say ahead of election day
Republicans like Lee Zeldin in races across New York State have positioned themselves as the solution to a crime wave they say democratic policies are exclusively responsible for; the data isn't that simple. The term "bail reform" has become a catchall lightning rod for the state GOP. The laws they're...
cnycentral.com
Hochul attends final rally in her hometown of Buffalo before Election Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spent her final hours before Election Day rallying supporters in her hometown of Buffalo. With the race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin closer than expected, Hochul was joined by key Democratic leaders from the region in her last push for votes. "I never...
Lee Zeldin looks to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s path to history in New York
NEW YORK — Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final...
wrvo.org
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
cnycentral.com
What kind of political advertising is driving Central New York voters to the polls?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Central New York is in the final hours of Election Day and thousands of people are still heading to the polls but was it in-person campaign stops that made people want to turn out to the polls? Or was it an advertisement they might have seen on TV or a text message from a specific campaign?
mynbc5.com
Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race, NBC reports
ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul has made history after becoming the first woman elected as governor of New York. NBC News called Hochul as the projected winner of the closely-watched race, in which Hochul was running for her first full term against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a staunch...
cnycentral.com
Hochul declares victory in race for governor
Gov. Kathy Hochul is declaring victory over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the race for governor of New York. With 69 percent of precincts reporting, Hochul had 55 percent of the vote, while Zeldin had 45 percent. Hochul has served as governor since Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021. An...
cnycentral.com
Madison County write-in campaign for judge easily overwhelms controversial candidate
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — In Madison County, it appears a write-in candidate for County Judge is on her way to victory. Rhonda Youngs is not technically on the ballot, but our CNY Central’s election results team is awarding her the write-in votes pending a further count. Youngs launched...
NY-22 Congressional District results
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Pressed About State's Crime Issues
cnycentral.com
Francis Conole makes final pitch to voters for a Democrat to represent NY-22
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Francis Conole is looking to officially become NY-22's Congressional representative after winning the Democratic Party nomination in August by just shy of 1,000 votes. Polling has indicated that the race against his opponent, Republican Brandon Williams, will be close. Conole will be counting on high voter...
Onondaga County voter turnout so far
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So far, a total of 82,742 votes have been processed on Election Day, as of 4 p.m. according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. The BOE says from 2-3 p.m., 7,668 votes have been processed and 9,266 have been processed from 3-4 p.m. Absentee ballots are what New York […]
cnycentral.com
Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
cnycentral.com
Brandon Williams makes final pitch to voters for a Republican to represent NY-22
Texas-born Republican Brandon Williams is a Navy veteran with a big tech business background who now calls Central New York home with his family. Williams is looking to win votes Tuesday to become the representative that he says will bring a “fresh perspective” and an “independent voice” for Central New Yorkers in Washington.
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
cnycentral.com
Oneida County says election results delayed late Tuesday night for technical issues
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Oneida County Board of Elections says a technical issue is holding up results on election night. Those Oneida County election results are pivotal to deciding the 22nd Congressional District race in Central New York, a race that has held national attention. According to the...
