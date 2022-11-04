Read full article on original website
Klamath astronomy event – Star party offered by museum
A star party to view planets, stars and galaxies will be offered Saturday, Nov. 12, by the Klamath County Museum. The free astronomy event will be held at Sukraw Farms, located at mile post 4 on Lower Klamath Lake Road. Participants should plan to arrive around 5:00 p.m. Telescopes will be set up for viewing.
activenorcal.com
Win a Northern California Staycation with the Discover Siskiyou’s 10K Giveaway
The outdoor destinations of Siskiyou County are some of the most spectacular in all of California, and now you can experience them for yourself with Discover Siskiyou’s 10K giveaway. Our friends at Discover Siskiyou have been the leader in inspiring adventure in California’s Far North and to celebrate their...
Art exhibition at Klamath County Museum
An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls. An opening reception for the show runs from 1 to 3 p.m....
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
thatoregonlife.com
Klamath Falls Fred Meyer Employees Allegedly Dump Chemicals Near Homeless
The Fred Meyer in Klamath Falls was allegedly using amateur chemical warfare in an attempt to evict the nearby homeless–part of their preparations for a grand reopening, just in time for Veterans Day. In a video taken by passersby Friday, November 4, manager Marshall Wonser (pictured above) may have...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka grapples with how, where to dispose of used needles
They may look like a mailbox, or even a book drop-box outside of a library, but a receptacle to discard used syringes draws a lot more controversy. The Yreka City Council somewhat grudgingly said OK to a proposal by Siskiyou County Public Heath to locate a syringe drop-box at the Behavioral Heath office.
KDRV
Monday, November 7th Evening Weather
It'll be a wet and wintry Election Day for our region tomorrow. Snow will impact travel mainly above 3,000', especially, in Siskiyou County.
Mount Shasta Herald
Winter storms rain on Redding, dump snow on I-5, Siskiyou County. What to know
Expect a wet chilly Election Day and week as winter storms deliver more rain and snow to the North State. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Siskiyou County through Tuesday night; and through Wednesday morning for Shasta County communities above 4,000 feet. Snow and wind could make...
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
basinlife.com
Nice Home For Sale on Becton Ave. in Moyina Heights, shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Real Estate. Call her at: 541-331-1729. Here’s a beautiful home for sale in Moyina Heights with plenty of bedrooms and bonus rooms and priced right with a very Motivated Seller. Come see it and get a tour at 6736 Becton Avenue, Klamath Falls, Or. 97603.
KDRV
Police arrest 75-year-old Ashland woman whose speed passed her age
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today it arrested a 75-year-old woman overnight. It says the arrest followed a police pursuit after she was spotted driving 112 miles per hour. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says this evening the driver is Katherine Essex...
activenorcal.com
BREAKING: Snowstorm Has Arrived in Mount Shasta and it’s Coming Down HARD
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
Pacific Terrace closure for Halloween Trick-or-Treating
TONIGHT from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Pacific Terrace will be closed from Melrose Street to Van Ness Avenue. This closure is being conducted for the safety of the children while they are trick- or-treating. The City of Klamath Falls encourages everyone to drive with caution on the side streets...
Celebrating 10 years since the Oregon Tech Honors Program began, Executive Director Christopher J. Syrnyk is excited to expand the program
Oct. 28, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — When the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Honors Program began in 2012, its aim was to mold a student into a future leader. Currently celebrating his seventh year of leading the program, which is now in its 10th year, Christopher J. Syrnyk, Ph.D., upholds the program’s new mission by identifying the knowledge and skills students will need in the future to serve them best with the program now.
DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON
October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
Playing music with the pros – Dallas Brass will provide workshops for student musicians culminating in Nov. 5 performance
Student musicians from Brixner Junior High School, Henley Middle School, and Mazama and Henley high schools will get a chance to perform Nov. 5 with a professional musical ensemble, the Dallas Brass, on stage at the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets for the 7 p.m. public performance are $10 for adults...
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary
SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
