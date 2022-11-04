ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Astros' Click faces uncertain future after World Series win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston's James Click, surrounded by media, spent 20 minutes answering questions about his uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren't put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn't plan to attend and said he only recently...
Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions.
Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5M option for 2023 exercised by Mets

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $1.5 million option on designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration. Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that New York also had hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati's assistant pitching coach.
