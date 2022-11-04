ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments

Fox 19

Frozen chicken sold at Costco recalled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster Farms because they might be contaminated with hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California,...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 19

Here’s how to get free Chick-fil-A breakfast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the next two weeks, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area want to say thank you with a free breakfast sandwich. From Nov. 7 through Nov. 19, guests can redeem an award for select free breakfast entrees through Chick-fil-A’s app. “We...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Election Day 2022: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Election Day 2022. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. in Ohio and until 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana. You must provide proof of identification that has a photo with your name. Check your polling location and voter registration status:. Here is a sample ballot...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former President Trump strongly hinted at, but did not formally announce, his 2024 Presidential candidacy Monday in Ohio. Trump spoke for around two hours at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia on the eve of the 2022 midterms. Coming into the rally, multiple national outlets reported the...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Election 2022: Tri-State races could decide balance of power in Congress

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s decision day in the 2022 midterm election. The balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. National polls have Republicans likely retaking the House and gaining control of the Senate, but surprises are possible in Ohio and elsewhere. GOVERNOR | Mike DeWine wins second...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

A look at the candidates vying for Ohio’s US Senate Seat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate Seat has been one of the most talked about campaigns as two candidates continued their campaign coverage across Ohio all weekend long. Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan and Republican Candidate JD Vance are running for the vacated U.S. Senate seat that...
OHIO STATE

