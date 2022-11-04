Read full article on original website
Frozen chicken sold at Costco recalled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster Farms because they might be contaminated with hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California,...
‘Bait advertising’ Ohio AG sues Family Dollar after more Butler County stores fail price checks
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Just days after his office sued Dollar General Corp., Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Virginia-based Family Dollar for also allegedly advertising goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. Both lawsuits are filed in Butler County Common...
Here’s how to get free Chick-fil-A breakfast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the next two weeks, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area want to say thank you with a free breakfast sandwich. From Nov. 7 through Nov. 19, guests can redeem an award for select free breakfast entrees through Chick-fil-A’s app. “We...
Election Day 2022: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Election Day 2022. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. in Ohio and until 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana. You must provide proof of identification that has a photo with your name. Check your polling location and voter registration status:. Here is a sample ballot...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former President Trump strongly hinted at, but did not formally announce, his 2024 Presidential candidacy Monday in Ohio. Trump spoke for around two hours at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia on the eve of the 2022 midterms. Coming into the rally, multiple national outlets reported the...
Election 2022: Tri-State races could decide balance of power in Congress
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s decision day in the 2022 midterm election. The balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. National polls have Republicans likely retaking the House and gaining control of the Senate, but surprises are possible in Ohio and elsewhere. GOVERNOR | Mike DeWine wins second...
A look at the candidates vying for Ohio’s US Senate Seat
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate Seat has been one of the most talked about campaigns as two candidates continued their campaign coverage across Ohio all weekend long. Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan and Republican Candidate JD Vance are running for the vacated U.S. Senate seat that...
Election 2022: Ohio, Kentucky voters to decide on criminal justice reform, abortion access
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voters in Ohio and Kentucky will decide Tuesday on two two statewide ballot issues that figure to fundamentally change abortion access and criminal justice procedures for Tri-State residents. Story continues below. Abortion in Kentucky. Kentucky voters could choose to change the state constitution by vesting in the...
