Hess Corporation donates over 6,400 kits to support STEM education in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An energy company in Minot is using a unique technique to encourage and support STEM education in elementary schools across North Dakota. STEM learning, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, continues to gain traction and importance in America. In response to this, Hess Corporation is happy to help provide STEM materials and curriculum.
A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
Voting underway across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
Second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow contest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In preparation for the winter season, the North Dakota Department of Transportation added more snowplows to their fleet and needs your help naming them. The second annual Name-A-Plow contest is back for 2022. In 2021, more than 850 North Dakota residents entered their submissions. NDDOT officials...
An overview of the issues on the North Dakota ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The election is Tuesday, and there are a number of issues on the ballot. The first measure on the ballot deals with term limits — if it passes, state lawmakers and governors will only be able to hold each office for eight years. The second...
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
Measure 2 projected to fail, recreational cannabis will not be legalized statewide
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans voted to reject Measure 2 by a vote of 55% to 45%, opting not to legalize recreational cannabis statewide for people 21 and older. This is the second time recreational marijuana legalization has been rejected; North Dakota voted down a similar ballot measure in 2018, 59% to 41%. The language of the rejected measure follows:
National Rifle Junior Olympic qualifier: teen from North Dakota going far
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Knowing gun safety, and how to shoot a gun is one thing, but for one Bismarck teen, perfecting his shot and striving for new personal records is what drives him. Travis Harper is gearing up to represent North Dakota in the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships....
Weather Update at Noon 11/8/22
Montana Representative Matt Rosendale faces several challengers for upcoming midterm election. ND Today: Happy Little Painting - Mittens In A Tree Pt. 1.
Measure 1 projected to pass: term limits will go into effect in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans voted to approve Measure 1 by a vote of 63.3% to 36.7%, which will limit lawmakers to eight years in each chamber and governors to two terms. It won’t apply to statewide and federal office holders. The measure will be placed in the North Dakota Constitution and will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. The language of the measure follows:
Facebook post causes confusion for NDGOP voters
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Republican Party in North Dakota is dominant: they have a supermajority in the Legislature and control every statewide office. But, in the lead-up to election day, party infighting has led to confusion for GOP voters. If Measure 1 passes, lawmakers and governors will be subject...
UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/8 at 10:30 p.m.): Your First Warn weather team’s snowfall forecast. Check back for updates!. ORIGINAL STORY (Updated Tuesday Night): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.
Hunting Family Traditions: father and daughter cherish the quality time spent hunting together
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many North Dakotans, hunting is about more than the chance to fill their tag, or bag that big buck they’ve been hunting. It’s an opportunity to connect as a family, spend quality time together, and carry-on longstanding traditions. Twenty-four-year-old Kaitlyn Holmes and her...
Montana Representative Matt Rosendale faces several challengers for upcoming midterm election
GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - Population growth in the 2020 Census provided Montana with an additional congressional district, with the border being drawn between the western counties like Flathead, Missoula, and Gallatin; and the central and eastern parts of the state. The eastern district, known as District 2, features a race between Representative Matt Rosendale, Penny Ronning, and Gary Buchanan.
