Biddeford, ME

travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 Best Hikes Near Portland, Maine

Portland might be Maine’s most populated city, but there are plenty of green spaces nearby to escape the crowds. When you first think of Portland, incredible hiking might not make it to the top of, let alone on, your list. But you’d be remiss to ignore this New England city as a perfect basecamp for your southern Maine adventures.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Androscoggin County election results: November 2022

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Crash closes part of I295 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police say the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Brunswick is closed near Exit 28 due to multiple crashes. State Police say there were two separate 3-vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland chooses its 2022 Monument Square holiday tree

PORTLAND, Maine — Each year Portland residents long await the return of the holiday tree in Monument Square as Thanksgiving and Christmas near. Well, the wait is almost over. Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced Thursday that the 2022 Monument Square Tree has been chosen—a 40-foot balsam fir found...
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Town of Windham May Have to Get Rid of Blue Trash Bags

Some changes could come to the way the Town of Windham collects trash which may, in turn, change the way Windham residents bag it. According to the Windam Eagle, Windham's waste removal contract with Casella Waste is up for renewal in June of 2023. Casella is looking to change the way it collects trash by using trucks that automatically dump trash into them with a lift system shown in this Facebook post from Casella Waste Systems.
WINDHAM, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Artisans lined up for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Holiday Gift Shop, a pop-up in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street, has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance like old skis discovered in the loft, and a happy place to find unique, useful and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Holiday Gift Shop will be opened during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
BRUNSWICK, ME
