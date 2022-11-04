Read full article on original website
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 Best Hikes Near Portland, Maine
Portland might be Maine’s most populated city, but there are plenty of green spaces nearby to escape the crowds. When you first think of Portland, incredible hiking might not make it to the top of, let alone on, your list. But you’d be remiss to ignore this New England city as a perfect basecamp for your southern Maine adventures.
Community resources available after death of Lisbon teen
LISBON, Maine — Police responded to the death of a Lisbon teen on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:32 p.m., Lisbon police, fire, and emergency services arrived to the area of Canal Street in Lisbon Falls for the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Lisbon Police Department.
WMTW
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
WMTW
Crash closes part of I295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police say the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Brunswick is closed near Exit 28 due to multiple crashes. State Police say there were two separate 3-vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.
Police investigate threats to Maine Medical Center's Scarborough campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine Medical Center's Scarborough campus went into lockdown Tuesday due to a threat. At around 10 a.m., a hospital representative reported "vague but concerning statements made against employees at the facility," Scarborough police said in a release Tuesday. Out of caution, the Scarborough locations at 92...
Portland chooses its 2022 Monument Square holiday tree
PORTLAND, Maine — Each year Portland residents long await the return of the holiday tree in Monument Square as Thanksgiving and Christmas near. Well, the wait is almost over. Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced Thursday that the 2022 Monument Square Tree has been chosen—a 40-foot balsam fir found...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Town of Windham May Have to Get Rid of Blue Trash Bags
Some changes could come to the way the Town of Windham collects trash which may, in turn, change the way Windham residents bag it. According to the Windam Eagle, Windham's waste removal contract with Casella Waste is up for renewal in June of 2023. Casella is looking to change the way it collects trash by using trucks that automatically dump trash into them with a lift system shown in this Facebook post from Casella Waste Systems.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Artisans lined up for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Holiday Gift Shop, a pop-up in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street, has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance like old skis discovered in the loft, and a happy place to find unique, useful and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Holiday Gift Shop will be opened during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Police issue Silver Alert for missing South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing South Portland woman by the South Portland Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Candace Beaudoin, 35, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Sawyer Road in South Portland on Monday, a news release from the Maine Dept. of Public Safety said Tuesday.
Maine entrepreneur searches for great coffee, ends up in faraway places
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 30 years ago, Mary Allen Lindemann co-founded Coffee by Design in Portland, a single coffee shop that has since added three more coffeehouses, a roastery, and a major wholesale operation. As part of her job, she’s always on the lookout for good coffee, a mission...
One in five men have been involved in an abortion, study says
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Speaker of the Maine House Ryan Fecteau hosted a "Men for Reproductive Rights" rally on Friday in Biddeford. Community members gathered together to stand up for reproductive rights and say it's not just a women's issue. "One in five...
