Monongalia County (West Virginia) incumbent commissioner stays, EMS levy passes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County voters overwhelmingly passed a levy to support EMS and re-elected incumbent County Commissioner Sean Sikora. A Republican, Sikora had 13,964 votes. His opponent Democrat Bob Beach gathered 12,206 votes, a 1,758 difference.
Incumbents sweep Harrison County, West Virginia, seats
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Incumbents swept the county-level races in Harrison County, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election. Republican David Hinkle will retain his seat on the Harrison County Commission for another six years after defeating his challenger, Democratic state Sen. Mike Romano, by over 900 votes.
Taylor County (West Virginia) Schools bond narrowly passes
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County voters narrowly passed a school bond of up to $18.44 million, voting 52.25% for (2,303) votes to 47.75% against (2,105 votes). The bond would allow for demolition of the old Anna Jarvis Elementary and construction of a new one on the existing site. That would account for $16.875 million of bond proceeds, with the county hoping to obtain $7.3 million from the School Building Authority to complete the estimated $24.2 million project.
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Missoula Children's Theatre returning to Bridgeport (West Virginia) for community production
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in three years, aspiring Harrison County child and teenage actors will be able to hone their skills in a community performance. A pair of actor/directors from Missoula Children’s Theatre will practice “The Frog Prince” from 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday...
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for water and sewer system improvement projects at its meeting on Nov. 2, including two Preston County projects. The council approved $37,500 in pre-application funding assistance to the town of Reedsville for a sewer system evaluation study...
Incumbents unofficially reelected to Doddridge County (West Virginia) Board of Education
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — According to unofficial results, the three incumbent Doddridge County Board of Education members will again lead the school district next calendar year and beyond. With all 12 precincts reporting, Denver Burnside, Laura Cottrill and Chad Evans are poised to stay on the school...
Taylor County Schools bond passed, county leaders across North Central West Virginia re-elected Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County voters narrowly passed a school bond of up to $18.44 million, voting 52.25% for (2,303) votes to 47.75% against (2,105 votes). The bond proposition was among the various races on the ballot in Taylor, Doddridge, Upshur and Barbour counties.
Multiple events scheduled to honor veterans this weekend in Lewis County
Several Lewis County organizations have planned events to honor veterans this weekend, including luncheons, a parade, and a ceremony to be held at the Lewis County Courthouse following the parade. Command Sgt. Hale B. Kincaid will serve as parade marshal this year for the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November...
Upshur County (West Virginia) leaders retain seats after General Election
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 6,000 people cast their ballots during Tuesday's General Election in Upshur County. With all 20 precincts unofficially counted by 8:48 p.m. according to County Clerk Carol Smith's office, voters cast their ballots to retain three county government officials.
Neal Brown: ‘Losing stinks’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the midst of a three-game losing streak and in the home stretch of a disappointing 3-6 season, you would expect there to be a great deal of gloom and doom within the Mountaineer football program. But WVU head coach Neal Brown says that’s not necessarily the case.
Neal Brown confronts struggles as Oklahoma game nears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was midday Tuesday, the time for Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, which always is a look back at last week’s game and ahead to the next week’s game, and an injury report. Routine stuff for the most part, but there...
West Virginia men's soccer faces Kentucky in Sun Belt semifinal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team continues play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a semifinal matchup at No. 2 Kentucky on Wednesday. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7 p.m. Fans can follow along...
DHHR hiring event set
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties for positions within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at 235 Barrett St., Grafton. Hiring incentives of $1,500...
Saunders murder trial to begin Monday
KINGWOOD — Names of potential jurors were pulled Monday for the trial of Zachary Craig Saunders, accused of murdering his stepfather, John Uphold, in March 2021. Saunders, 35, was indicted by the Preston County Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree murder.
Cheerleaders, Thomas recognized at City Council meeting
Weston City Council recognized retired Police Chief Josh Thomas and the Lewis County High School cheerleading squad at its Monday, November 7, regular meeting. Thomas recently retired after serving over 20 years. He began working for the city as a patrolman. A letter from Congressman Alex Mooney, read by field representative Rhett Dusenbury, was presented to Thomas, along with a plaque from the City of Weston.
Annual Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Gobble Gallop planned
Members of the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Wellness Committee and Pace Yourself Lewis County are beginning the winter 5K season with the annual Gobble Gallop on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 a.m. at WVU Jackson’s Mill in front of Mount Vernon Dining Hall.
County signs agreement on six opioid settlements
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners signed six agreements last week to receive an estimated $650,000 from six settlements the state reached for opioid manufacturers and pharmacists. Commissioners met in executive session with Mathew Ervin of the law firm Mullens and Mullens, which has represented the county in the lawsuits.
Lewis County citizens who fought in WWII
Local resident Bill Bennett visited the office of The Weston Democrat with two calendars from 1938 — one from Alkire Funeral Home in Ireland and the other from Weber Hardware Company — and an old copy of The Weston Independent published on Wednesday, June 30, 1943. To mark...
Horner CEOS members learn about railroads, asylum
“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting was held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg, lesson leader, share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles of track remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good, with the best known the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle. Debbie Myers, president, had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight of summer.
