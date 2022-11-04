AULANDER – Darlene Farmer Williams, age 62, of Millennium Township, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home. Darlene was born in Hertford County, North Carolina on July 27, 1960, a daughter of the late Ray Anderson Farmer and Evelyn Cecil Farmer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a talented floral designer and always created amazing arrangements for any occasion. She loved to spend time at the beach with her toes in the sand. Darlene enjoyed riding around on the golf cart, listening to George Strait, taking care of her grandchildren, which affectionately called her Nana, and hanging out with her friends. Better known as a porch monkey, she loved that time sitting and watching the hummingbirds and watching her grandbabies play. Darlene was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

AULANDER, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO