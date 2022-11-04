Read full article on original website
Darlene F. Williams
AULANDER – Darlene Farmer Williams, age 62, of Millennium Township, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home. Darlene was born in Hertford County, North Carolina on July 27, 1960, a daughter of the late Ray Anderson Farmer and Evelyn Cecil Farmer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a talented floral designer and always created amazing arrangements for any occasion. She loved to spend time at the beach with her toes in the sand. Darlene enjoyed riding around on the golf cart, listening to George Strait, taking care of her grandchildren, which affectionately called her Nana, and hanging out with her friends. Better known as a porch monkey, she loved that time sitting and watching the hummingbirds and watching her grandbabies play. Darlene was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Historic Powerball drawing produces 10 big wins in North Carolina
RALEIGH – The historic Powerball drawing produced 10 big wins in the state, including a $1 million prize, as North Carolinians tried their luck at winning the world’s largest jackpot. A lucky ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot in the drawing that was delayed...
'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate
Democratic North Carolina Senate nominee Cheri Beasley joins Morning Joe ahead of election day to discuss the polls, her plan to lower costs in the state and her recent endorsement from former President Barack Obama.Nov. 7, 2022.
Celebration recognizes 300 years for Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – It is not every day a county turned 300 years old, but that was the case for Bertie County on Saturday. Both officials and locals were excited about the event and said it celebrated the history of the area. “Bertie County was established in 1722, and so we’re just tickled to […]
Williams is finalist for national award
GATESVILLE – Gates County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Williams was among the three finalists for the 2022 national Superintendent of the Year award. While that honor was bestowed upon Rob Clayton, Superintendent of the Warren County Public Schools in. Bowling Green, Kentucky, Dr. Williams was thankful for the...
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
Snow Hill NC Police Department needs help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store
From the Snow Hill Police Department Facebook Page:. The Snow Hill NC Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store in town. The vehicle is more than likely a 1999 Toyota Camry. It has damage to the rear drivers side,...
Rocky Mount business owner offered $15,000 in failed murder-for-hire plot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A murder-for-hire plot out of Rocky Mount has led to a business owner's arrest. Nahro Innab, who owns Key Foods and invests in grocery and convenience stores in Rocky Mount, offered someone $15,000 to kill Samir Khamis Sirhan in October, according to newly-released court documents.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
Virginia’s emergency SNAP allotments continue for another month
(The Center Square) – Virginians who are eligible for food stamps will continue to receive higher allotments through November, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments, which provide more money on Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday. According to Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street at 2:44 p.m. While searching the area, police say they found Markus Jordan on the 500 Block...
