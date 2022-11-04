ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams, Gov. Kemp make pitch to voters on final day of early voting

By Angel Colquitt, Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZ3rG_0izCXemt00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Friday marked the final day for early voting in Georgia, and Election Day coming up on Tuesday, the race is on to see who will become Georgia’s next governor.

And Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams aren’t backing down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lm9ts_0izCXemt00

Friday afternoon, Stacey Abrams hosted a “Pop Out to the Polls” event in Savannah. During this event, Stacey talked with voters and took photos with them.

“My mission is to always stand in my ambition and signal to others that you have the right to whatever you are willing to dream for and work for,” Abrams told WSAV. “This job is a job that I want to do because I want to help people and I’m not going to stop until I get the job done.”

The rally happened in a parking lot at W. Gwinnett Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Abrams then walked over to Kim’s Cafe and spoke with diners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6Jld_0izCXemt00

Kemp has also been out meeting Georgia voters during his bus tours. Friday Kemp made stops in Jefferson, Winder, Watkinsville, Madison and Monroe.

In a Facebook post today the govenor stated, “Today is the LAST day to vote early in the general election. Make your plan to vote TODAY and keep Georgia moving in the right direction!”

In an earlier Facebook post he stated, “While 40-year-high Bidenflation continues to hurt Georgia families, we’re taking action to put more of your hard-earned tax dollars back in YOUR pocket. As governor, I will always put hardworking Georgians first!”

As of Friday morning, Georgia’s record-breaking turnout continues with 2,056,545 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 157,334 showing up on Thursday, Nov. 3. Thursday’s in-person total was 4% higher than on the same day of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a written statement, “2.4 million voters will turnout during Early Voting. That alone reflects that our Early Voting infrastructure is among the nation’s best.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could clinch another term despite attacks from former President […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Live blog: Voters head to polls in Georgia, SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2022 midterms are underway and voters across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are weighing in. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m., but remember, as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your ballot. WSAV has team coverage of the elections in both […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia, SC 2022 midterm election results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Polls have officially closed in both Georgia and South Carolina on Election Day, however, as long as you’ve been in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot. Results will begin to trickle in as we wait patiently to see who voters have chosen to take office. View the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp rallies in Savannah before Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With just one day to go until the midterm elections, candidates are making their last pitches to voters before heading to the polls. Candidates for some of the most closely-watched races have made stops in the Savannah area the past few days, including Governor Brian Kemp on Monday and his challenger, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All eyes are on Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm election, as the U.S. Senate race could determine the balance of power. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are both traveling around the Peach State to make their last pitches to voters before Tuesday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace wins reelection in SC 1st District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has won reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to retain her 1st Congressional district seat for the GOP. The district representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy