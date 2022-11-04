Stacey Abrams, Gov. Kemp make pitch to voters on final day of early voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Friday marked the final day for early voting in Georgia, and Election Day coming up on Tuesday, the race is on to see who will become Georgia’s next governor.

And Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams aren’t backing down.

Friday afternoon, Stacey Abrams hosted a “Pop Out to the Polls” event in Savannah. During this event, Stacey talked with voters and took photos with them.

“My mission is to always stand in my ambition and signal to others that you have the right to whatever you are willing to dream for and work for,” Abrams told WSAV. “This job is a job that I want to do because I want to help people and I’m not going to stop until I get the job done.”

The rally happened in a parking lot at W. Gwinnett Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Abrams then walked over to Kim’s Cafe and spoke with diners.

Kemp has also been out meeting Georgia voters during his bus tours. Friday Kemp made stops in Jefferson, Winder, Watkinsville, Madison and Monroe.

In a Facebook post today the govenor stated, “Today is the LAST day to vote early in the general election. Make your plan to vote TODAY and keep Georgia moving in the right direction!”

In an earlier Facebook post he stated, “While 40-year-high Bidenflation continues to hurt Georgia families, we’re taking action to put more of your hard-earned tax dollars back in YOUR pocket. As governor, I will always put hardworking Georgians first!”

As of Friday morning, Georgia’s record-breaking turnout continues with 2,056,545 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 157,334 showing up on Thursday, Nov. 3. Thursday’s in-person total was 4% higher than on the same day of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a written statement, “2.4 million voters will turnout during Early Voting. That alone reflects that our Early Voting infrastructure is among the nation’s best.”