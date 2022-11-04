Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Student Nominated For Statewide Award
Lake Land College nominated sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Oliver, Buncombe, for the 2022 Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Oliver serves as a full-time Agriculture Transfer major with hopes of transferring onto the University of Illinois to obtain a dual major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science. Upon graduation, her goal is to be commissioned into the United States Air Force.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Announces 2022 Philanthropy Award Recipients
The Lake Land College Foundation recognized the 2020-2022 Philanthropy Award recipients as well as incoming and outgoing board members at the Foundation and Alumni Awards Reception in October. The 2022 Philanthropy Awards include the Outstanding Philanthropist Award, The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award and the Crystal...
Effingham Radio
United States Air Force Band Coming To Effingham
United States Air Force Band “Roots in Blue” will be performing a concert celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 10. The concert will be at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. Music...
Effingham Radio
Warren Douglas Peters, 82
Warren Douglas Peters, 82, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Knights Of Columbus Donate To Shop With A Deputy Program
From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Charlie Tegeler, Grand Knight of the Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665, stopped by the office this morning to present a check from the Knights to our Shop With a Deputy program. This is a popular program that is fun and satisfying to be a part of.
Effingham Radio
Former Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class And Effingham County Native Keith Tipsword Returning Home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack of Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Effingham Radio
Andy Robert Zike, 64
Andy Robert Zike, 64, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. Andy was born on April 30, 1958, in Mattoon, the son of Jerry and Karen (Spaulding) Zike. He retired from County Market in Shelbyville after many years of service. He was an avid Star Trek fan who also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. Andy was a quiet, gentle soul who was kind to all and was known to have a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
Effingham Radio
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Bill was born on October 25, 1925, in Herrick, the son of Ray and Eva (Holman) Jones. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Bill and Lois Eileen Anderson were married in St. Charles, MO on November 8, 1944 and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2017. Bill worked for Exxon Oil Company for many years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, woodworking and storytelling.
Effingham Radio
Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80
Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL or Donor’s Choice. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Effingham Radio
2022 Effingham County Election Results
STEVE MCCLURE (R) 11826 (100%) REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 107. BRAD HALBROOK (R) 11740 (100%) JASON PLUMMER (R) 1409 (100%) REPRESETATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 107. ADAM NIEMERG (R) 1033 (100%) STATE SENATE DISTRICT 51. CHAPIN ROSE (R) 1013 (100%) REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 110.
Effingham Radio
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
Effingham Radio
2022 Shelby County Election Results
STEVE McCLURE (R) 8488 (100%) BRAD HALBROOK (R) 7648 (100%) RETAIN ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SEATS. ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT WHARTON’S SEAT-OVERSTREET VACANCY. MIKE MCHANEY (R) 7394 (79%) BRIAN ROBERTS (D) 1936 (21%) MOWEAQUA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT PROPOSITION TO LEVY SPECIAL TAX FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE. YES 747...
Effingham Radio
Robert E. “Bob” Mihlbachler, 83
Robert E. “Bob” Mihlbachler, 83, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 25 year old Mason W. Edinger of Elizabethtown, IL for driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, and following too close. Mason posted bond and was released. CRASHES. November 3, 2022. At 8:40 A.M. at 900 W. Edgar an unknown vehicle struck a...
Effingham Radio
2022 Fayette County Election Results
JASON PLUMMER (R) 7215. RETAIN ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SEATS. ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT WHARTON’S SEAT-OVERSTREET VACANCY. ILLINOIS FOURTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SHEAFOR SEAT. JOSHUA C MORRISON (R) 4267. J MARC KELLY (D) 3652. REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS CCCDEMS. KYLE THOMPSON (R) 213. REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS...
Effingham Radio
Mason Woman Found Deceased Following Welfare Check
On November 7, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check at 654 N. Cedar St. in Mason, Illinois. Family members advised officers they had not seen this individual for several days. Upon arrival the deputies found the resident deceased in the...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of weapons with a revoked FOID. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old...
Effingham Radio
Sigel Water Service Will Be Interrupted Tuesday And Friday As New Water Main Is Installed; Boil Order Will Be In Effect
The town of Sigel will have periods of water service interruption on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 11 from 8am to 4pm. This work is to complete a new water main construction project. Sigel will be under a boil order starting Tuesday at 9am. You will be notified as...
Comments / 0