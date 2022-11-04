Andy Robert Zike, 64, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. Andy was born on April 30, 1958, in Mattoon, the son of Jerry and Karen (Spaulding) Zike. He retired from County Market in Shelbyville after many years of service. He was an avid Star Trek fan who also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. Andy was a quiet, gentle soul who was kind to all and was known to have a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO