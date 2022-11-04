ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder

By Jordan James
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials.

Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy groups are looking to turn their pain into action by calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder.

In a two-page open letter sent to Governor Bill Lee and the state’s attorney general, People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws and Families Against Mandatory Minimums called into question law enforcement and the state’s handling of rape kits.

The letter says in part, “We think it is important that the state does everything in its power to prevent future acts of senseless violence.”

Letter to Governor Lee and Attorney General Skrmetti

Matthew Charles signed the open letter on the behalf of FAMM.

“It should be something that the governor should welcome. It would actually allow all Tennesseans to see that this is being taken seriously,” Charles said.

This letter comes on the heels of WREG investigators uncovering that Cleotha Abston-Henderson committed more than 50 offenses while incarcerated, with most of them being sexual in nature.

Despite those infractions, he was released early from his 24-year sentence after only serving 20 years, leaving some in the community frustrated.

“It was a complete failure,” Charles said. “It’s plain as day that TDOC disciplinary board was at fault and the TBI was at fault.”

Not only is Charles calling for a special investigation, but they want a special investigator to be appointed who’s not affiliated with Tennessee law enforcement to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

“Agencies gotta be held responsible just like people are. Especially, when people are being murdered, abused, and kidnapped,” Charles said.

The governor’s office confirmed they received the letter but were unwilling to say if they would be taking any action.

