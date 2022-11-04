Read full article on original website
Metro News
Marshall stumbles down the stretch in 83-82 loss to Queens
Queens University made its Division I debut quite memorable Monday night as Kenny Dye converted a layup with 9 seconds left to lift the Royals past Marshall, 83-82, in front of 1,608 vocal fans inside Curry Arena in Charlotte, N.C. Queens is a first-year member in the Atlantic Sun and...
Metro News
Cabell Midland coach reacts to death of senior football player
ONA, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School Head Football Coach Luke Salmons says the death of one his players has been the most tragic incident in his entire career. “When you coach a long time, you have a lot of different things you deal with and go through, but they’re all different and this is definitely the toughest,” Salmons said over the weekend.
Metro News
WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will host the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on November 9-10. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played Wednesday. The championship matches will operate on a rolling schedule, beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. . Class AAA seeds:. Musselman. Morgantown. Hedgesville.
Metro News
Goodwin elected to second term as Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The voters in Charleston have re-elected Democratic Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to a second term. The results following Tuesday’s General Election saw Goodwin defeat Republican Lance Wolfe 61.46% (9,265 votes) to 38.35% (5,781 votes). Goodwin told MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston Tuesday night that her...
Metro News
Charleston mayoral race heats up ahead of Tuesday’s election
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she’s been able to accomplish a lot as the first female mayor of Charleston, but that there’s still more work to do. “We have outstanding momentum right now,” Goodwin told MetroNews. “What I’ve done to prepare for Election Day is the same thing that we’ve done for the past four years.”
Metro News
I-79 crash claims life
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
Metro News
DMV customers take advantage of online driver’s license knowledge test
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Motor Vehicles is reporting an uptick in their online driver’s license knowledge test. More than 50,000 customers have chosen to test from home since February 2021, which has reduced DMV wait and transaction times substantially in a regional office. DMV Commissioner...
