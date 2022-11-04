Read full article on original website
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
alabamanews.net
Local Amendment One and the Office of Probate Judge
There are two local amendments on the ballot in Montgomery County on Tuesday. Amendment one would require that a Probate Judge be a licensed attorney in the state of Alabama. Judge J.C. Love III is the first Montgomery County Probate Judge with a law degree since 1975. Love says if...
wvtm13.com
Coosa County election results: November 2022
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
alabamanews.net
Project to Bring Clean Water to Dallas Co. Community
Hundreds of people in west Dallas County will soon have a cleaner, safer source of water in their homes. A $3.8 million dollar project is taking county water into the Bogue Chitto community of Dallas County. People there currently get water for their homes from water wells. “Some people would...
altoday.com
Republican Kay Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor
After surviving both a health scare and a full slate of Republican challengers in the primary, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, and a third candidate.
Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week
An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people […]
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
WSFA
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
WSFA
Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday. According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
WSFA
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and, along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
altoday.com
Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned
The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Election 2022: How do I vote a straight party ticket? What about Constitutional Amendments?
In 2020, 67% of voters in Alabama opted to cast a straight-ticket ballot. It’s a trend that’s held fairly consistent in past state elections and one that’s likely to continue in Tuesday’s mid-terms. Straight ticket voting, also called straight party voting, allows voters to choose a...
Selma student dies, several hospitalized: Officials unsure if incidents are linked
An investigation is underway after a student became unresponsive at Selma High School Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Several other students were later transported to the hospital to be checked out, said Selma Police Capt. Natasha Fowlkes. Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the school’s...
Former officer: Alabama 'not in control' of state prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn’t been for a while,” Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, said. George, who ran for governor in 2014 and 2022, spoke to reporters and relatives of prisoners outside the Department of Corrections headquarters, saying he wanted people to hear the truth about what was going on inside. George recently resigned because of complications from an injury. He described coming into work and seeing blood trails through the prison, inmates threatening suicide with nooses or razor blades, and staffing levels so low that made it difficult to monitor the prison or care for inmates in need.
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County Schools hosts informational session on Multi-Tiered System of Support
The Crenshaw County Board of Education hosted the inaugural Multi-Tiered System of Support media blitz and information session Oct. 28. Community partners, parents, teachers, and all stakeholders were invited to learn about this pilot program and partnership between Crenshaw County Schools and the Alabama State Department of Education. According to...
