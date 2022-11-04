MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn’t been for a while,” Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, said. George, who ran for governor in 2014 and 2022, spoke to reporters and relatives of prisoners outside the Department of Corrections headquarters, saying he wanted people to hear the truth about what was going on inside. George recently resigned because of complications from an injury. He described coming into work and seeing blood trails through the prison, inmates threatening suicide with nooses or razor blades, and staffing levels so low that made it difficult to monitor the prison or care for inmates in need.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO