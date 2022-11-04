Read full article on original website
Related
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
Dozens Charged In Major Drug Bust
(Fayette County, IA) — A drug ring’s been busted in Northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a dozen suspects, and seized multiple guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills in drug raids. The deputies made the arrests in Oelwein, Maynard, and rural Fayette County. More than a hundred charges are filed against the dozen suspects, including possession of meth with intent to deliver.
kwayradio.com
Teen Went 108 mph on Ansborough During Chase
A teenager was arrested after leading police in Waterloo on a short chase that ended when he got his vehicle stuck between two buildings, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Noah Coonradt was allegedly clocked going 108 mph in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street around 1:45 Sunday morning. He slowed his speeds considerably when an officer began pursuit but Coonradt did not pull over. He eventually tried to fit between two buildings on Falls Avenue but became stuck. Coonradt was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle at the time. One of them, 19 year old Jayden Johnathon, of Evansdale, was charged with Marijuana Possession. He posted a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported in the chase.
KCRG.com
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
iheart.com
Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested over two years after initial charges for giving false identity information to Johnson County deputies
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly gave a false name to Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop more than two years ago is finally behind bars. 32-year-old Orlando Wash of 7th Street SW was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 7am Saturday. He was ticketed for speeding on southbound Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 11pm on March 5th, 2020.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KMOV
One dead, 2 injured in Belleville triple shooting; suspect arrested in Iowa
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - A triple shooting left one woman dead, one woman in critical condition and another woman injured Saturday morning in Belleville. At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street. When they arrived at the home, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
951thebull.com
Former Charles City Teacher, Grad Square Off for Iowa House District 58
The race for the new Iowa House District 58 pits a Charles City graduate versus a former Charles City teacher on Tuesday. The new district includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Boy Shot
Updating a story from earlier this week, Waterloo Police have confirmed the person shot at Broadway Liquor in Waterloo is a 15 year old boy. The boy was found in the alley across from the store and was taken to Allen Hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. The boy’s name was not released.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man charged with murder in connection to fatal August fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with First Degree Murder. 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.
kwayradio.com
CF Woman Arrested with Drugs
A Cedar Falls woman was arrested by Independence Police after drugs were found during a traffic stop, according to KWWL. Britni Wright was pulled over just after 10:00 p.m. last Thursday for an equipment violation. A K9 unit was brought in to search the vehicle. That search discovered more than 43 grams of cocaine, more than six grams of marijuana, 19 tabs of Hydrocodone, and one and a half tabs of ecstasy. Wright was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment.
kmaland.com
Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
iheart.com
Multiple Animals Removed from Cedar Falls Home After Neglect Investigation
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.
951thebull.com
Eight Candidates Vie for Three Floyd County Supervisor Seats
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors could get a complete overhaul come January 1st with eight candidates vying for three seats in Tuesday’s elections. This will be the first general election since 1970 in which the three supervisor positions are not elected at-large. A special election in August 2021 resulted in a switch to supervisors being elected in three districts with candidates residing in the district they wish to represent.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
951thebull.com
One Contested Chickasaw County Supervisor Race
While Floyd County could see an entire new makeup of its Board of Supervisors, Chickasaw County could have two new faces among its five-Supervisor Board to start the new year. The only contested Supervisor race pits incumbent Democrat Jason Byrne of Lawler seeking re-election against Republican Travis Suckow of Fredericksburg. Byrne’s current four-year term expires December 31st.
Comments / 0