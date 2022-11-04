ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach on Ross' staff

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown,...
CHICAGO, IL
Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs...
SEATTLE, WA
After keeping Díaz, Mets take small step with Vogelbach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Having struck the first big move in the free agent market with a pending $102 million, five-year deal to retain All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler understands it may take time to execute the next steps in his offseason plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON STATE

