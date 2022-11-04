FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat, 'no longer poses a danger to the community'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
wvtm13.com
Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
wvtm13.com
Lighter turnout, few problems highlight Alabama election day
HOOVER, Ala. — Voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 in Alabama, according to State and local election officials. Tuesday morning the state was on track to hit 40-45 percent participation mark, compared to 50 percent in 2018. Officials cite a lack of highly competitive races at the top...
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County Sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
wvtm13.com
Tarrant city councilman arrested after fight with mayor
Tarrant, Ala. — A Tarrant city councilor was arrested following a physical altercation with the city's mayor Monday night. At its meeting Monday night, the Tarrant City Council discussed whether or not to reinstate the city's former fire chief, Jason Rickels. He was fired last April after being arrested in Georgia.
wvtm13.com
A surge in Libertarian candidates on the ballot in Alabama
You may notice something a bit different on your ballot this midterm election — an unusually high number of libertarian candidates. Libertarians are on the ballot in Alabama for the first time in 20 years. Libertarian candidate for governor Jimmy Blake says the group overcame a lot of challenges...
wvtm13.com
Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: All statewide races 2022
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
wvtm13.com
Election Day voter turnout across the state
HOOVER, Ala. — Officials expect moderate voter turnout across the state. They predict about 45-50% of eligible voters to show up. There are reasons to believe that in Alabama, turnout will be lower than in some of the other states. Overall, they still think there is going to be a decent turnout at all of the polls.
wvtm13.com
Staffing shortages biggest issue facing Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hospitals in our area are dealing with a mixture of challenges right now. Patients with flu, RSV, and COVID-19. However, the biggest issue for hospitals is staffing. Alabama hospitals are nowhere near as overwhelmed as they were earlier in the pandemic. But they're by no means...
wvtm13.com
Concerns over increasing flu activity in Alabama
Leaders in the medical field are alerting families about the usually high and severe influenza activity in Alabama, especially in children. The Alabama Department of Public Health says outpatient pediatric offices are already short-staffed and flu visits have increased 10-fold in the last two months or so. “This is the...
wvtm13.com
Record warmth greets us to begin the week
Record warmth in the forecast to begin the week. Cooler air is not too far away though!. Monday will be even warmer! In fact, we broke the previous record high of 82ºF on Monday. As of midday Monday afternoon, we are sitting at 84ºF. Monday:82 (2005) *Record broken*
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
Comments / 0