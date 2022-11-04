Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
How to Unlock Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. In Modern Warfare 2, Calling Cards and Emblems have returned once again, allowing players to customize their player cards with stylized backgrounds and graphics. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Why Modern Warfare 2 Players Might Want To Avoid Weapon Attachments
Believe it or not, there's more to "Call of Duty" gunplay than simply running forward and shooting. Since the franchise's titles in the mid-2000s, the game series has prioritized giving players a great deal of agency in customizing the perks and features of their weapon loadouts. Often, this customizability directly takes the form of weapon attachments, which the player can unlock and add to their guns for some sort of bonus effect.
dotesports.com
Who is Ghost in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty has given FPS fans some of the best characters in gaming history. Modern Warfare has blessed us with Captain Price and Soap Mactavish, two of the coolest characters in any title. And Viktor Resnov was so impactful among fans in the World at War/Black Ops storyline that they brought him into multiple games set decades apart.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
JGOD Reveals ‘Most Overpowered’ Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
dotesports.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error
Error codes are a real nuisance in video games. They cause frustrating crashes and glitches and generally make everything a lot less fun. With the release of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, thousands of new players are logging into the game for the first time. To coincide with the barrage of new players, error codes have cropped up, including the “Scan and Repair” error.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Is Rebirth Island Coming to Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is closely approaching its release date which has left many fans wondering if Infinity Ward will be foregoing classic maps like Rebirth Island in favor of new maps like Al Mazrah. According to recent leaks, it seems that Rebirth Island fans may not be getting...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players question Infinity Ward after confusing Ghost perk discovery
Modern Warfare 2 players have hit out and questioned Infinity Ward after revelations that the Ghost perk doesn’t work how it was intended. The Ghost perk has been a long-time staple of Call of Duty. With the ability to be able to hide from your enemies’ minimap, even with a UAV active, it’s arguably one of the most annoying perks in the game alongside the likes of Last Stand.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
dotesports.com
Best P890 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
FPS titles have always had a wide selection of weaponry dedicated to any situation and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different. Players can dip their toes in the SMG pool and find countless run and gun weapons to choose from, or you can post up on the grassy knoll and shoot anyone far, far away.
Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Ruleset v1.0 Announced
Version 1.0 of the official Call of Duty League (CDL) Modern Warfare II ruleset for the 2023 season was announced Monday. With the 2023 CDL season set to kick off with the Major I Online Qualifiers on Dec. 2, 2022, here's a breakdown of the maps, modes, and restricted items that are included in the initial release of the ruleset.
Modern Warfare 2 fans praise game's 'creative' new map
One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer maps is being lauded as the "most creative" map ever, with players raving about the range of possibilities it lends to combat encounters. It's not only the multiplayer that the Call of Duty community is head over heels for. The campaign...
dotesports.com
Two fan-favorite maps may be returning with Modern Warfare 2 season one
Call of Duty leakers has discovered that two fan-favorite maps from the 2019 version of Modern Warfare will be making a comeback with season one of Modern Warfare II. Shipment, one of CoD‘s most chaotic maps to date, will be joined by Shoot House as the two maps being added to MW2. These maps were the highlight, or bane, of the 2019 MW release since they were small and had three distinct lanes.
When Does COD DMZ Come Out?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, but fans are wondering when the much-anticipated DMZ mode will be made available. Considered a passion project by Infinity Ward, DMZ was revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event in September. Details have been relatively scarce about DMZ, but Infinity Ward did reveal that this would be an extraction mode that rewards players with gear that could be used in Warzone 2 matches.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’’s season one will balance weapons and restore ping
Infinity Ward has released the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first major update, and has promised a lot more changes coming with the launch of season one. Since Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week (October 28), the game has had issues with the new weapon attachment tuning feature, players exploiting a “god mode” glitch as well as a major bug with the ping system.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0