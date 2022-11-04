ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Father says woman tried to lure 3 children from Boston park

By Beth Germano
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UugRy_0izCWaii00

Father says woman tried to lure 3 children from Boston park 02:27

BOSTON - At Shubow Park in Brighton Thursday night, Mike Zazzara was convinced a woman was trying to take off with his three children, 2-year-old twins and a 3-year-old daughter.

"This lady was telling them how cute they were, so cute what's your name," said Zazzara.

He thought it was innocent enough as he watched them play on the slide from a nearby bench, but he says she became insistent. "Do you want to come with me, come with me, come, come," Zazzara said. "She has her arm around my daughter who hadn't gone down the slide yet."

That's when he says he confronted her and was alarmed enough at the situation to notify Boston police. "That's when I told her you can't put your hands on my daughter. I asked her what she was doing, and she was going back and forth and being evasive and giving me the runaround," he said.

Mike Zazzara believes it's now a cautionary situation for parents. He knows she wouldn't have gotten far with his children, but worries about what could have happened, and believes other parents should know.

"You have to be so careful with kids, things happen in a split second, you're on the phone or something, get a phone call. God forbid think about what could happen," he said.

It's a park he visits often and says his young children can easily run in several directions. He tried to keep the woman he describes as middle aged with shoulder length dark hair in the park long enough, but she left before police arrived. He says he needed to explain to his children what can happen.

"I wanted to get into as much detail as I could so they would understand the seriousness of what I felt and what I saw," Zazzara said. "It's the scariest thing in the world, it was horrible."

Boston police have not yet responded to inquiries about the situation.

Comments / 13

AMaeMoonStar&Skye
4d ago

right and in the different situation, they would have looked at the father, instead of believing a woman ran off with 1-3 toddlers and I feel like this woman knew that

Reply
5
Johnny Donuts
3d ago

why didn't he get some close up video of her face? He said he had his phone out. They could have done a facial recognition

Reply
4
dementia obiden
3d ago

Thumbs up to a alert parent. Who doesn't have their head buried in their phone.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Teen finds jewelry in donated jacket, tracks down owner in Worcester

WORCESTER - When Luke Coelho put on his new donated jacket last week, he was so grateful because he now had something that would keep him warm. But he would soon discover the old jacket is more valuable and precious than he could even imagine. Inside the coat pocket was two Gucci watches, a bracelet and two diamond rings. The 17-year-old senior recently transferred to South High Community School in Worcester from Brazil. To help provide him with enough clothes for the winter he got help from the school's clothes donation program called Andy's Attic. The jacket was...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

1 Arrest Made Following Violent Night in Boston That Left 1 Dead, 5 Others Hurt

An outburst of gun violence Sunday night in Boston left one person dead and five others injured after three separate shootings happened around the city in the span of an hour. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox called it a "pretty terrible evening" in the city after the shootings happened between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police

TAUNTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Jacoby Mercedes

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jacoby Mercedes, 12, who was last seen on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Jacoby MERCEDES, is described as a Black male, 4’10”, 140lbs, medium build with black hair, he...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester

A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city. According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for suspect after 2 people shot in Melrose

Melrose police scoured the area around Waverly Place Sunday night after a shooting hospitalized two men and left one with serious injuries. Police responded to the area at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. After arriving at the scene, police found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. The two victims were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.
MELROSE, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley police log: Motorist in need agrees to go to hospital; costly computer scam; police station lot not the best place to act suspicious

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Sept. 6-11: On September 6, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of amotorist that had made suicidal statements earlier in the evening. The officer located the vehicle and made contact with the individual who had cut their wrist and was bleeding. The party agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation.
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy