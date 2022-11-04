ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Centre Daily

Dolphins Notebook: Tua’s MVP Odds, Practice Squad Move, and More

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performances in the back-to-back Miami Dolphins victories at Detroit and Chicago earned him a lot of national attention. They also catapulted him into the NFL MVP conversation through Week 9 of the 2022 season. It's reflected in MVP odds, where Tagovailoa has made a huge jump the...
Centre Daily

Bears by the Numbers: Justin Fields Rates with Current Best

The four-game surge put on by Justin Fields seems to have signified a start to his ascension. It doesn't necessarily mean his ability to become a dominant quarterback is inevitable and to ensure this he'll still need help. Quarterbacks develop at different rates but generally by his 19th start Fields'...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches

Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut

The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem

The Vikings have a third quarter problem. It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On

Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
GREEN BAY, WI

