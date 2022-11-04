Read full article on original website
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Dolphins Notebook: Tua’s MVP Odds, Practice Squad Move, and More
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performances in the back-to-back Miami Dolphins victories at Detroit and Chicago earned him a lot of national attention. They also catapulted him into the NFL MVP conversation through Week 9 of the 2022 season. It's reflected in MVP odds, where Tagovailoa has made a huge jump the...
Bears by the Numbers: Justin Fields Rates with Current Best
The four-game surge put on by Justin Fields seems to have signified a start to his ascension. It doesn't necessarily mean his ability to become a dominant quarterback is inevitable and to ensure this he'll still need help. Quarterbacks develop at different rates but generally by his 19th start Fields'...
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps
PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener. That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him...
Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut
The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem
The Vikings have a third quarter problem. It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.
Myles Turner has career night vs New Orleans Pelicans: ‘When he does that, we’re such a better team’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is known for his outside shooting at the center posiition. In the past, some of his biggest statistical performances have come as a result of tremendous three-point accuracy. But earlier in his career, the Texas product was more of an interior-minded big...
Freshmen Guards Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith Lead Purdue in 84-53 Win Over Milwaukee
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Making their college basketball debuts, freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer helped Purdue basketball brush off a slow start in an 84-53 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night in Mackey Arena to open the 2022-23 season. Smith set a program record for a first-year...
Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On
Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
